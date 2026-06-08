Kim Soo Hyun Confirmed To Shoot Advertisement For Philippine Brand

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has shown signs of resuming his activities with a commercial shoot.

On June 8, a media outlet reported that Kim Soo Hyun will participate in an advertisement shoot for the leading Philippine fashion brand Bench.

In response to the report, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST stated, “Kim Soo Hyun will participate in a print advertisement shoot for the leading Philippine fashion brand Bench on July 14.” This marks his first activity after a hiatus of about a year, following various personal controversies including rumors of a relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron in March of last year.

At the time, Kim Soo Hyun faced various allegations, including suspicions that he had been in a six-year relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron starting in 2015 when she was 15, as well as claims regarding debt collection. He held a press conference to refute these claims, asserting that they only began dating after she had become an adult. However, some brands for which Kim Soo Hyun served as a promotional model announced the termination of their contracts, and the Disney+ series “Knock-Off,” which was scheduled for release last year, was placed on indefinite hold.

However, in relation to this case, YouTuber Kim Se Eui of YouTube channel HoverLab Inc. was recently arrested and referred to the prosecution on charges including the dissemination of false information. The police determined that Kim Se Eui had used AI to manipulate the voice of the late Kim Sae Ron and fabricated KakaoTalk conversations presented as evidence of their relationship.

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