BOYNEXTDOOR Tops iTunes Charts + Lands All Songs From 'HOME' In Top 30 Of Melon 100

BOYNEXTDOOR’s latest comeback is off to a strong start!

On June 8 at 6 p.m. KST, BOYNEXTDOOR made their long-awaited comeback with their first full-length album “HOME” and its intense title track “VIRAL.”

Six hours later—at midnight KST on June 9—“VIRAL” had climbed to No. 5 on Melon’s Top 100 chart. Additionally, BOYNEXTDOOR managed to chart all of the tracks from “HOME” in the top 30 of the chart, where “ADIOS!” came in at No. 14, “ddok ddok ddok” at No. 15, “Upside Down” at No. 17, “Forever You” at No. 20, “DIVE” at No. 21, “06070” at No. 23, and “I Wonder” at No. 30.

By 10 a.m. KST on June 9, “HOME” had reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in regions like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia, while “VIRAL” had hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in Colombia, Indonesia, Mongolia, and Peru.

Meanwhile, “HOME” topped Hanteo’s daily album chart for June 8 after selling 591,900 copies on its first day of sales alone.

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR!