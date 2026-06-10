Ha Seok Jin And EXID’s Hani New Drama Confirms Supporting Cast Lineup

The upcoming drama “Love Is Coming” (literal title) has revealed its supporting cast lineup!

“Love Is Coming” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect while navigating family responsibilities, old wounds, and life’s hardships, they begin a journey toward healing, growth, and a second chance at love.

Previously, Ha Seok Jin and EXID’s Hani were confirmed to star in the drama. Now, Park You Na, Bae Jung Nam, Min Jin Woong, Lee Joo Yeon, Bae Youn Kyu, and Jung Bo Min have joined the lineup.

Park You Na will play Han Gyu Young, the younger sister of Han Gyu Rim (Hani). Unlike her older sister, Han Gyu Young has virtually nothing in common with her. A practical realist who always plans for the future and avoids situations that put her at a disadvantage, she is expected to bring a relatable and grounded charm to the role.

Bae Jung Nam will star as Jo Heung Sik, Han Gyu Rim’s dependable longtime male friend. Living as his mother’s devoted “full-time child,” Jo Heung Sik cheerfully helps out with household chores and work at the side-dish shop, making him a reliable and upbeat presence in the lives of those around him.

Min Jin Woong will take on the role of Park Jung Woo, the CEO of a restaurant and Kim Moo Jin’s (Ha Seok Jin’s) closest friend. Having witnessed Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim’s relationship from the very beginning, Park Jung Woo is the ultimate meddler with a heart of gold—always ready to step in and lend a hand. He is expected to play a key role in the former couple’s reunion.

Lee Joo Yeon will transform into Jang Seo Hyun, a talented and charismatic fashion designer. Having harbored feelings for Kim Moo Jin for many years, Jang Seo Hyun remains by his side even after becoming the head designer of a fashion brand. Torn between love and insecurity, she finds herself struggling with complicated emotions.

Bae Youn Kyu will play Han Gyu Oh, Han Gyu Rim’s younger brother. Blessed with striking visuals and natural acting talent, Han Gyu Oh leads a precarious double life that captures the attention of many. At home, however, he is a warm-hearted younger brother who provides unwavering support to Han Gyu Rim as she endures life’s hardships.

Lastly, Jung Bo Min will star as Kwon Hee Na, a lovable elementary school teacher. After unexpectedly crossing paths again with Han Gyu Oh, who left a lasting impression on her in the past, Kwon Hee Na begins to experience new and unfamiliar emotions. Honest about her feelings even in confusing situations, she is expected to bring a spirited and refreshing energy to the drama.

“Love Is Coming” will premiere in July as the follow-up to “Recipe for Love.” Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park You Na in “Spirit Fingers” on Viki below:

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