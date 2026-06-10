Park Yoon Ho In Talks For Boxer Role Previously Offered To Park Ji Hoon

Rising actor Park Yoon Ho may take on a drama role previously offered to Park Ji Hoon!

On June 10, MyDaily reported that Park Yoon Ho has been selected as the lead of tvN’s upcoming drama “Promoter.”

In response, a representative from his agency INNIT ENTERTAINMENT stated, “Park Yoon Ho is positively reviewing the offer to appear in ‘Promoter.’”

“Promoter” is a human sports drama that tells the story of Shim Young Ja, the world’s first female boxing promoter, and hardworking, self-made genius boxer Jang Jung Goo as they laugh, cry, resent, and support one another on the road to becoming a world champion.

Actress Lee Ha Nee was reported in January to be considering the role of Shim Young Ja, a promoter inspired by a real-life figure, though her casting has yet to be officially confirmed. Park Ji Hoon and Jang Dong Yoon were previously in talks to play boxer Jang Jung Goo, but both actors ultimately declined.

Park Yoon Ho has been offered the role of Jang Jung Goo, a WBC light flyweight boxer. Due to a difficult family background, Jang Jung Goo began wearing boxing gloves at the age of 12. Though he dominates the amateur boxing scene with his natural talent, he repeatedly falls short of victory because of his lack of formal education. After turning professional and catching the attention of Shim Young Ja, he becomes widely known by the nickname “Jjang Goo,” with few people calling him by his real name.

Park Yoon Ho made his acting debut in 2023 with the drama “Night Has Come.” He later appeared in supporting roles in “Study Group,” “Our Unwritten Seoul,” and “Trigger.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

Watch Park Yoon Ho in “Study Group” below!

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