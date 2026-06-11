Watch: TREASURE Takes 1st Win For 'IF I' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE, And More

TREASURE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “IF I”!

On the June 11 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “LEMONADE” and TREASURE’s “IF I.” TREASURE ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,328 points.

Congratulations to TREASURE! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below:

Today’s performers included TREASURE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE, BABYMONSTER, BOYNEXTDOOR, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” Migak Boys (with Lee Sang Yi), MEOVV, izna, tripleS, FIFTY FIFTY, AND2BLE, HEART OF WOMAN, IDID, Samuel, EPEX, Queenz Eye, XODIAC, EJel, and Mighty Mouth.

Check out their performances below!

TREASURE – “IF I”

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE – “ICONIC BY MISTAKE”

BABYMONSTER – “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “VIRAL”

Migak Boys (with Lee Sang Yi) – “My Flavor”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em” and “DDI RO RI”

izna – “METRONOME” and “R.I.P.”

tripleS – “Baby Flower”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble”

AND2BLE – “Aura”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

IDID – “FLY!”

Samuel – “ZIGI-ZIGI-ZIGI”

EPEX – “ECHO”

Queenz Eye – “Y2K”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

EJel – “Summer Equation”

Mighty Mouth – “TOK TOK” (feat. DinDin and Soya)