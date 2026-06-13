BTS Dominates iTunes Charts All Over The World With 'Come Over'

BTS is sweeping iTunes charts across the globe with their latest single!

On June 12 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS officially released their song “Come Over” as a digital single. The song was first included as a surprise track on the Deluxe Vinyl edition of their latest album “ARIRANG” back in April.

Immediately upon its digital release, “Come Over” shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, by 6 a.m. KST on June 13, the single had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in at least 79 different regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and France.

Meanwhile, “ARIRANG” remained No. 1 on Spotify’s weekly Global Top Albums chart for the second week in a row, marking its ninth non-consecutive week at the top of the chart.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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