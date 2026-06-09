BTS To Release 'Come Over' As Part Of 2026 FESTA

BTS will be releasing “Come Over” as part of their celebrations for their upcoming 13th anniversary!

On June 9 KST, BIGHIT MUSIC announced, “To celebrate the 13th anniversary of BTS’s debut, the track ‘Come Over’ will be released during the ‘2026 FESTA.’ The track was created with profound care and sincerity, and we look forward to your warm interest.”

“Come Over,” which was first released in April as a surprise track on the Deluxe Vinyl edition of BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG,” will be released online on June 12 at 1 p.m. KST.

Notably, Suga co-produced “Come Over,” while RM and j-hope also have credits on the song.

BIGHIT MUSIC describes the track as “a song that captures the sincere emotions of the artists as they prepare to reunite with fans after a long hiatus. It conveys the honest confession of a heart that, in every moment of feeling lost, inevitably seeks ‘you,’ and asks whether, after wandering and finally knocking on your door, it will be still accepted as it is.”

Find out what else is coming up in the 2026 BTS FESTA by checking out the official timeline here!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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