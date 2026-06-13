BOYNEXTDOOR's 'HOME' Becomes Their 4th Million-Seller Album

BTS’s latest album is already a “million seller”!

Last week, BOYNEXTDOOR made their comeback with their long-awaited first full-length album “HOME” and its emotional title track “VIRAL” on June 8.

On June 12, less than five days later, Hanteo Chart announced that “HOME” had already sold over 1 million copies, making it BOYNEXTDOOR’s third album to reach the milestone within the first week of its release.

“HOME” is also BOYNEXTDOOR’s fourth consecutive album to surpass 1 million sales overall, following “19.99,” “No Genre,” and “The Action.”

Meanwhile, “HOME” managed to guard the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s Top Albums charts for four days straight (from June 9 to 12) in both South Korea and Taiwan, in addition to making the top 10 in 11 different regions.

“HOME” also debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s daily album chart in Japan, where it went on to top the chart for two days in a row.

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR on their successful comeback!

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