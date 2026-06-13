Watch: I.O.I Takes 1st-Ever 'Music Core' Win With 'Suddenly'; Performances By BABYMONSTER, BOYNEXTDOOR, And More

I.O.I has won their first music show trophy for their 10th-anniversary hit “Suddenly”!

On the June 13 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” and aespa’s “LEMONADE.” I.O.I ultimately took the win with a total of 7,815 points, marking their very first time winning first place on “Music Core” since their debut 10 years ago.

Congratulations to I.O.I! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, izna, MEOVV, tripleS, FIFTY FIFTY, AND2BLE, EPEX, Mighty Mouth, Samuel, IDID, HEART OF WOMAN, Queenz Eye, CrazAngel, XODIAC, and EJel.

Check out their performances below!

BOYNEXTDOOR – “VIRAL”

BABYMONSTER – “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA”

TREASURE – “IF I”

izna – “R.I.P.” and “METRONOME”

MEOVV – “DDI RO RI”

tripleS – “Baby Flower”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble”

AND2BLE – “Aura”

EPEX – “ECHO”

Mighty Mouth – “Tok Tok” (featuring Soya)

Samuel – “ZIGI-ZIGI-ZIGI”

IDID – “FLY!”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

Queenz Eye – “LBD”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

EJel – “Summer Equation”