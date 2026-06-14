Watch: ILLIT Takes 3rd Win For 'It's Me' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By SHINee, BABYMONSTER, And More

Watch: ILLIT Takes 3rd Win For "It's Me" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By SHINee, BABYMONSTER, And More

Music
Jun 14, 2026
by E Cha

ILLIT has won a third music show trophy for “It’s Me”!

On the June 14 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” ILLIT ultimately took the win with a total of 5,168 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included SHINee, BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, MEOVV, izna, EPEX, AND2BLE, Samuel, IDID, Mighty Mouth, HEART OF WOMAN, CrazAngel, Cristina x Yoo Jae Pil (YJP), and EJel.

Check out their performances below!

SHINee – “Atmos”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “VIRAL”

BABYMONSTER – “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA”

TREASURE – “IF I”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em” and “DDI RO RI”

izna – “R.I.P.” and “METRONOME”

EPEX – “ECHO”

AND2BLE – “Aura”

Samuel – “ZIGI-ZIGI-ZIGI”

IDID – “FLY!”

Mighty Mouth – “Tok Tok” (featuring Soya)

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

Cristina x Yoo Jae Pil (YJP) – “So That’s How It Is”

EJel – “Summer Equation”

AND2BLE
BOYNEXTDOOR
CrazAngel
Cristina
EJel
EPEX
HEART OF WOMAN
IDID
ILLIT
Inkigayo
izna
Mighty Mouth
Samuel
SHINee
Treasure
Yoo Jae Pil

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