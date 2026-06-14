Watch: ILLIT Takes 3rd Win For 'It's Me' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By SHINee, BABYMONSTER, And More

ILLIT has won a third music show trophy for “It’s Me”!

On the June 14 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” ILLIT ultimately took the win with a total of 5,168 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included SHINee, BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, MEOVV, izna, EPEX, AND2BLE, Samuel, IDID, Mighty Mouth, HEART OF WOMAN, CrazAngel, Cristina x Yoo Jae Pil (YJP), and EJel.

Check out their performances below!

SHINee – “Atmos”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “VIRAL”

BABYMONSTER – “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA”

TREASURE – “IF I”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em” and “DDI RO RI”

izna – “R.I.P.” and “METRONOME”

EPEX – “ECHO”

AND2BLE – “Aura”

Samuel – “ZIGI-ZIGI-ZIGI”

IDID – “FLY!”

Mighty Mouth – “Tok Tok” (featuring Soya)

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

Cristina x Yoo Jae Pil (YJP) – “So That’s How It Is”

EJel – “Summer Equation”