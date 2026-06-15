Doh Kyung Soo Confirmed To Make Solo Comeback In August

Doh Kyung Soo is gearing up for his return as a solo artist!

On June 15, Xportsnews reported that Doh Kyung Soo is currently preparing a new solo album slated for release in August.

In response to the report, his agency Blitzway Entertainment confirmed, “Doh Kyung Soo is scheduled to release a new solo album in August.”

The upcoming album will mark Doh Kyung Soo’s first solo release in approximately one year and one month, following his first full-length solo album “BLISS,” which was released in July 2025. He is also set to meet fans through a solo fan meeting in Japan on August 16.

In addition to his solo activities, Doh Kyung Soo has been actively promoting with EXO. Earlier this year, the group made its long-awaited return with its eighth full-length album “REVERXE” and is currently in the midst of its “EXO PLANET #6 – EXhOrizon” concert tour.

Meanwhile, Doh Kyung Soo will also appear on tvN’s new variety show “GBRB: Farm Operation – Go Go Farm,” which premieres on June 19 at 8:35 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for Doh Kyung Soo’s solo comeback?

In the meantime, watch Doh Kyung Soo In “Bad Prosecutor” below:

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