June Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between May 16 and June 16.

Heo Nam Jun, who is currently stealing hearts in “My Royal Nemesis,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,961,862. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “My Royal Nemesis,” “Lim Ji Yeon,” and “rom-com blue chip stock,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “charming,” “powerful,” and “handsome.” Heo Nam Jun’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.05 percent positive reactions.

Park Ji Hoon, who is currently starring in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,080,469.

Meanwhile, “My Royal Nemesis” leading lady Lim Ji Yeon ranked third for June with a brand reputation index of 5,497,553.

Koo Kyo Hwan, who recently appeared in “We Are All Trying Here,” came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,205,421.

Finally, Byeon Woo Seok, who recently starred in “Perfect Crown,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,125,346.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

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