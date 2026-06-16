June Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 16, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between May 16 and June 16.

Heo Nam Jun, who is currently stealing hearts in “My Royal Nemesis,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,961,862. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “My Royal Nemesis,” “Lim Ji Yeon,” and “rom-com blue chip stock,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “charming,” “powerful,” and “handsome.” Heo Nam Jun’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.05 percent positive reactions.

Park Ji Hoon, who is currently starring in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,080,469.

Meanwhile, “My Royal Nemesis” leading lady Lim Ji Yeon ranked third for June with a brand reputation index of 5,497,553.

Koo Kyo Hwan, who recently appeared in “We Are All Trying Here,” came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,205,421.

Finally, Byeon Woo Seok, who recently starred in “Perfect Crown,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,125,346.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Heo Nam Jun
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Lim Ji Yeon
  4. Koo Kyo Hwan
  5. Byeon Woo Seok
  6. Go Youn Jung
  7. Kim Hye Yoon
  8. Park Bo Young
  9. Oh Jung Se
  10. Park Eun Bin
  11. Chae Won Bin
  12. Han Dong Hee
  13. Park Hae Soo
  14. Jeon So Young
  15. Kang Mina
  16. Lee Jun Young
  17. Ahn Hyo Seop
  18. Choi Ji Su
  19. Lee Sang Yi
  20. Lee Hee Joon
  21. Jang Seung Jo
  22. Lee Kwang Soo
  23. Shin Ha Kyun
  24. Kim Sung Cheol
  25. Jin Se Yeon
  26. Song Geon Hee
  27. Seo Ji Hye
  28. Lee Hong Nae
  29. Jeon Hye Jin
  30. Park Hae Joon

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Hyo Seop
Byeon Woo Seok
Chae Won Bin
Choi Ji Su
Go Youn Jung
Han Dong Hee
Heo Nam Jun
Jang Seung Jo
Jeon Hye Jin
Jeon So Young
Jin Se Yeon
Kang Mina
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Sung Cheol
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Hee Joon
Lee Hong Nae
Lee Jun Young
Lee Kwang Soo
Lee Sang Yi
Lim Ji Yeon
Oh Jung Se
Park Bo Young
Park Eun Bin
Park Hae Joon
Park Hae Soo
Park Ji Hoon
Seo Ji Hye (1996)
Shin Ha Kyun
Song Geon Hee

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