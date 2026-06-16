June Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 16, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from May 17 to June 17.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,933,559. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Busan concert,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “special,” “gift,” and “together.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 94.91 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS jumped to second place after seeing a 90.96 percent increase in their brand reputation index since May, bringing their total score to 5,636,932 for the month.

Meanwhile, IVE took third place for June with a brand reputation index of 4,354,554.

RESCENE shot to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,235,383, while BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a score of 3,723,404.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. CORTIS
  3. IVE
  4. RESCENE
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. SEVENTEEN
  7. LE SSERAFIM
  8. TWICE
  9. ILLIT
  10. SHINee
  11. aespa
  12. BIGBANG
  13. EXO
  14. Red Velvet
  15. Wanna One
  16. KiiiKiii
  17. TWS
  18. NMIXX
  19. ZEROBASEONE
  20. ENHYPEN
  21. Apink
  22. BTOB
  23. ATEEZ
  24. OH MY GIRL
  25. Stray Kids
  26. BABYMONSTER
  27. RIIZE
  28. WJSN
  29. FIFTY FIFTY
  30. HIGHLIGHT

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
Apink
ATEEZ
BABYMONSTER
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
Highlight
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
TWICE
TWS
Wanna One
WJSN
ZEROBASEONE

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