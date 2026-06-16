June Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from May 17 to June 17.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,933,559. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Busan concert,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “special,” “gift,” and “together.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 94.91 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS jumped to second place after seeing a 90.96 percent increase in their brand reputation index since May, bringing their total score to 5,636,932 for the month.

Meanwhile, IVE took third place for June with a brand reputation index of 4,354,554.

RESCENE shot to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,235,383, while BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a score of 3,723,404.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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