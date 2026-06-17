Ha Jung Woo In Talks To Star In Prequel Film Trilogy Of 'Inside Men'

Actor Ha Jung Woo may star in the prequel film trilogy of “Inside Men”!

On June 17, a media outlet reported that Ha Jung Woo has been offered a leading role in the prequel film trilogy of “Inside Men.”

In response to the report, Ha Jung Woo’s agency WALKHOUSE COMPANY stated, “Ha Jung Woo has received an offer to star in ‘Inside Men’ (working title) and is currently reviewing it.”

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Yoon Tae Ho, the creator of “Misaeng,” “Inside Men” is a crime action story that sharply examines corruption and collusion among the powerful insiders within a cartel formed by media, capital, and political power in the late 1980s. The original film went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in Korean box office history.

Initially, director Mo Wan Il was preparing the project as a series set to star Song Kang Ho, Koo Kyo Hwan, Soo Ae, and Lee Sung Min. However, after a period of reorganization and a major overhaul of the casting, the project has been restructured as a film trilogy.

The three-part film will be set in the late 1980s and is expected to cover a prequel story that predates the events of the original 2015 film “Inside Men.” Director Kim Min Bum, who served as the assistant director for the film “12.12: The Day,” and director Kim Jin Suk, who adapted “Made in Korea,” will co-direct the project.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Ha Jung Woo in “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

Watch Now

Or watch the original “Inside Men” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)