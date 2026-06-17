TVXQ's Yunho Announces Stops For Tour 'U-KNOW PROJECT 26 : SCENE#1'

TVXQ’s Yunho is going on tour!

On June 17, Yunho unveiled his upcoming tour “U-KNOW PROJECT 26 : SCENE#1.” After kick starting his tour in Seoul from July 17 to 19, Yunho will visit Macau, Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei, Jakarta, and Hong Kong. The announcement further teases “The Project Continues,” hinting at more stops to come.

Are you excited for Yunho’s tour? Check out more K-pop tours in your area through Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch Yunho in his drama “I Order You” on Viki:

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