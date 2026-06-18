Moon Chae Won’s Agency Confirms Her Wedding Date

Moon Chae Won has announced her wedding plans!

On June 18, Moon Chae Won’s agency Blitzway Entertainment said in a statement to a media outlet, “Moon Chae Won will get married on June 28.”

Earlier in April, Moon Chae Won personally announced her marriage with a heartfelt letter to fans. The wedding will be held on June 28 in Seoul with family, close relatives, and acquaintances in attendance and will remain private out of consideration for her non-celebrity fiancé.

Congratulations to the happy couple—check out her wedding photos here and here!

Watch Moon Chae Won in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below:

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