Chae Won Bin Confirmed To Join Cast Of 'Moving 2'

Chae Won Bin will be joining the star-studded cast of “Moving” Season 2!

On June 18, Chae Won Bin’s agency OUTER UNIVERSE confirmed that the actress will be starring in the upcoming Disney+ original series “Moving 2.”

Based on the webtoon of the same name by writer Kang Full, “Moving” is a superhero action drama about teenagers with hidden superhuman powers and their parents who harbor painful secrets from their pasts.

While Season 1 focused on younger leads like Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha), Hui Soo (Go Youn Jung), and Gang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon), the upcoming season is expected to shift its focus more toward newly introduced characters and the adult generation who have returned to their daily lives following the “Jeongwon High School Incident,” as they move to protect their loved ones while facing new threats. The star-studded cast includes the return of cast members Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Chae Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, and more.

Recently, Chae Won Bin charmed in SBS’s drama “Sold Out on You,” and she is confirmed to star in “Secret Love Tales of Suseong Palace” (literal translation), raising anticipation for what new role she will take in “Moving 2.” Earlier in May, “Moving 2” also shared a video of the script reading that took place following the cast announcement.

Are you excited for “Moving 2”? Stay tuned for updates!

Watch Chae Won Bin in “Doubt” below:

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