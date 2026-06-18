ENHYPEN Announces Summer Comeback

Get ready for ENHYPEN’s return!

On June 18, Xportsnews reported that ENHYPEN will be making their first comeback as a six-member group in August.

In response to the report, BELIFT LAB confirmed to Dispatch, “ENHYPEN is preparing with the goal of making a comeback in August. We will share detailed information through an official notice.”

This will mark ENHYPEN’s first comeback in approximately seven months following the release of their seventh mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” in January. This is also ENHYPEN’s first comeback following member Heeseung’s departure.

Currently, ENHYPEN is on their 2026 world tour “BLOOD SAGA.” Are you excited for ENHYPEN’s comeback? Stay tuned for updates!

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