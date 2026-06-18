Watch: aespa Takes 1st Win For 'LEMONADE' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By RIIZE, RESCENE, And More

aespa has won their first music show trophy for “LEMONADE”!

On the June 18 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were BOYNEXTDOOR’s “VIRAL” and aespa’s “LEMONADE.” aespa ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,263 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, STAYC, BABYMONSTER, MEOVV, RESCENE, FIFTY FIFTY, izna, EPEX, IDID, XODIAC, SEEYA, USPEER, Mighty Mouth, HEART OF WOMAN, CrazAngel, U Sung Eun, and Rothy.

Check out their performances below!

BOYNEXTDOOR – “VIRAL”

RIIZE – “Do your dance”

STAYC – “2 L0VE”

BABYMONSTER – “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA”

MEOVV – “DDI RO RI”

RESCENE – “LOVE ATTACK”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble”

izna – “METRONOME”

EPEX – “ECHO”

IDID – “FLY!”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

SEEYA – “Stay”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

Mighty Mouth – “TOK TOK” (feat. DinDin and Soya)

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

U Sung Eun – “Glowing”

Rothy – “Don’t Be”