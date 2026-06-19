XLOV Announces Dates And Cities For Asia Tour “Serving-X”

XLOV has announced the first stops for their upcoming Asia tour!

On June 19, XLOV unveiled the dates and locations for their Asia Tour “Serving-X.”

The tour will kick off in Seoul on July 18 and 19 before heading to Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, and Osaka. Additional cities and dates will be announced at a later time.

[📢] 2026 XLOV ASIA TOUR <Serving-X> 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙔 𝙏𝙐𝙉𝙀𝘿 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙀 .ᐟ 📍 SEOUL (JULY 18-19)

📍 TOKYO (JULY 26)

📍 HONG KONG (AUGUST 9)

📍 TAIPEI (AUGUST 29)

📍 SINGAPORE (OCTOBER 1)

📍 OSAKA (OCTOBER 17)

••• AND MORE •••#XLOV #엑스러브#Serving_X pic.twitter.com/L79rk94j1m — XLOV (@XLOV_official) June 19, 2026

Also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!