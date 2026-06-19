XLOV Announces Dates And Cities For Asia Tour “Serving-X”

XLOV Announces Dates And Cities For Asia Tour “Serving-X”

Music
Jun 19, 2026
by M Lim

XLOV has announced the first stops for their upcoming Asia tour!

On June 19, XLOV unveiled the dates and locations for their Asia Tour “Serving-X.”

The tour will kick off in Seoul on July 18 and 19 before heading to Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, and Osaka. Additional cities and dates will be announced at a later time.

Also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

XLOV

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