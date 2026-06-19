BOYNEXTDOOR Takes 1st Win For "VIRAL" On "Music Bank"
BOYNEXTDOOR has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “VIRAL”!
KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on June 19, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.
BOYNEXTDOOR took the win with a total of 14,877 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from June 8 to 14.
izna’s “METRONOME” came in second place with a score of 4,650, while CORTIS’s “REDRED” ranked third with a score of 3,684.
Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR!
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