June Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from May 20 to June 20,

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,596,023. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Busan concert,” and “homecoming,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “happy,” “special,” and “joyful.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.55 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,011,439, while Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon ranked third with a score of 4,229,246.

BTS’s Jin came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,478,836, and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rounded out the top five with a score of 2,206,883.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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