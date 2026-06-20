June Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 20, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from May 20 to June 20,

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,596,023. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Busan concert,” and “homecoming,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “happy,” “special,” and “joyful.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.55 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,011,439, while Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon ranked third with a score of 4,229,246.

BTS’s Jin came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,478,836, and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rounded out the top five with a score of 2,206,883.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  4. BTS’s Jin
  5. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  6. BTS’s V
  7. EXO’s Baekhyun
  8. TVXQ’s Yunho
  9. CORTIS’s Keonho
  10. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  11. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  12. NCT’s Doyoung
  13. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  14. BTS’ Suga
  15. BTS’s RM
  16. BTS’s j-hope
  17. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  18. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  19. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  20. BIGBANG’s Daesung
  21. TXT’s Soobin
  22. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  23. TWS’s Dohoon
  24. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  25. GOT7’s Park Jinyoung
  26. TXT’s Beomgyu
  27. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  28. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  29. CORTIS’s James
  30. SHINee’s Minho

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

Watch Now

Baekhyun
Beomgyu
BIGBANG
BTS
CORTIS
Daesung
Dohoon
Doyoung
EXO
G-Dragon
GOT7
Highlight
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
James (CORTIS)
Jimin
Jin
Juhoon
Jungkook
Kang Daniel
Keonho
Kim Heechul
Kim Jae Hwan
Kyuhyun
Minho
NCT
NU'EST
Ong Seong Wu
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jinyoung
RIIZE
RM
Seonghyeon
SHINee
Soobin (TXT)
Suga
Super Junior
TVXQ
TWS
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Wonbin
Yoon Doojoon
Yunho

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