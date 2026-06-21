Watch: ILLIT Takes 4th Win And Triple Crown For 'It's Me' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By RIIZE, STAYC, And More

ILLIT has snagged a fourth music show trophy for their latest hit “It’s Me”!

On the June 21 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” ILLIT ultimately took the win with a total of 5,099 points.

This is the third time that “It’s Me” has taken first place on “Inkigayo,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown.”

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included RIIZE, STAYC, BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, MEOVV, izna, USPEER, SEEYA, EPEX, IDID, HEART OF WOMAN, XODIAC, Jeon Yu Jin, Mighty Mouth, and U Sung Eun.

Check out their performances below!

RIIZE – “D-D-Done” and “Do your dance”

STAYC – “2 L0VE”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “VIRAL”

BABYMONSTER – “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA”

MEOVV – “DDI RO RI”

izna – “METRONOME”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

SEEYA – “Stay”

EPEX – “ECHO”

IDID – “FLY!”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

Jeon Yu Jin – “GAYO GAYO”

Mighty Mouth – “Tok Tok” (featuring Soya)

U Sung Eun – “Glowing”