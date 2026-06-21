'Teach You A Lesson' And 'My Royal Nemesis' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Teach You a Lesson” and “My Royal Nemesis” swept all of the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, Netflix’s “Teach You a Lesson” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Teach You a Lesson” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars claimed two of the top five spots on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members: Kim Moo Yul took No. 3 on the list, followed by Jin Ki Joo at No. 5.

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” ranked No. 2 on this week’s drama list, in addition to making a strong showing on the actor list. Not only did the show’s leads sweep the top two spots on the list, but the cast claimed four spots in this week’s top 10: Lim Ji Yeon came in at No. 1, Heo Nam Jun at No. 2, Jang Seung Jo at No. 7, and Lee Se Hee at No. 10.

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” swept the next spots on both lists, holding steady at No. 3 on this week’s drama list. Star Park Ji Hoon also maintained his position at No. 4 on the actor list, while Lee Sang Yi rose to No. 8 for the week.

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” held onto its spot at No. 4 on the drama list, with leads Lee Jun Young and Lee Ju Myoung climbing to No. 6 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

Finally, tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” debuted at No. 9 on the drama list ahead of its premiere on June 22.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Teach You a Lesson” SBS “My Royal Nemesis” tvN “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” JTBC “Reborn Rookie” ENA “Doctor on the Edge” Netflix “The WONDERfools” MBC “Fifties Professionals” KBS2 “Recipe for Love” tvN “See You at Work Tomorrow!” MBC “First Man”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lim Ji Yeon (“My Royal Nemesis”) Heo Nam Jun (“My Royal Nemesis”) Kim Moo Yul (“Teach You a Lesson”) Park Ji Hoon (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”) Jin Ki Joo (“Teach You a Lesson”) Lee Jun Young (“Reborn Rookie”) Jang Seung Jo (“My Royal Nemesis”) Lee Sang Yi (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”) Lee Ju Myoung (“Reborn Rookie”) Lee Se Hee (“My Royal Nemesis”)

Binge-watch all of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “Reborn Rookie” here:

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And “Fifties Professionals” below!

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