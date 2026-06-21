Watch: Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young Shares Her Favorite Thing About Being Married In 'The Manager' Preview

Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young will be sharing a glimpse inside her everyday life on MBC’s “The Manager”!

In a newly released preview of the popular reality show’s next episode, Tiffany Young makes a special appearance as a guest.

The new preview starts out with footage of Tiffany visiting an ENT (Ear Nose & Throat) doctor as she explains in the studio that she meticulously takes care of her throat by avoiding things like caffeine and spicy foods. Next, the cast marvels at how Tiffany manages to perfectly estimate one minute while hosting a radio show as a DJ.

The preview then points out that Tiffany recently got married to Byun Yo Han, with whom she starred in the 2024 drama “Uncle Samsik.” Tiffany tells the panelists, “It was a long time after the drama wrapped.” She goes on to recall being impressed by Byun Yo Han, sharing, “He had such good leadership skills.”

When asked what she likes most about being married, Tiffany replies, “Gaining the strength to face the world. It makes me feel happy and reassured.”

Afterwards, Tiffany is seen attending a rehearsal for her upcoming musical “Yumi’s Cells,” an adaptation of the popular webtoon that was famously also adapted into a hit drama series. Her manager notes, “Even during her Girls’ Generation days, Tiffany was famous for constantly practicing. That’s continued for about 20 years now.”

Tiffany Young’s episode of “The Manager” will air on June 27 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch all of “Yumi’s Cells 3,” the recently aired final season of “Yumi’s Cells,” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or start at the beginning and watch the first season below:

Watch Now