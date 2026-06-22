Lee Do Hyun In Talks To Lead New Action Drama

Lee Do Hyun may be gearing up for a new drama!

On June 22, MyDaily reported that Lee Do Hyun will star as the male lead in the upcoming drama “Destroyer of Destruction” (literal title).

In response to the report, his agency YH Entertainment shared, “It is true that he has received an offer for the project.”

“Destroyer of Destruction” is a large-scale action drama about an elite hitman who spent a decade working in organized crime. After being assigned to a police witness protection unit for certain reasons, he begins protecting victims using his own unconventional methods.

Lee Do Hyun has reportedly been offered the role of the ace killer, a character who once thrived in the criminal underworld and goes on to protect victims in his own unorthodox way.

The drama will be directed by Shin Kyung Soo, who previously helmed dramas such as “The First Responders,” “Six Flying Dragons,” and “The Nokdu Flower.”

Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun recently wrapped filming for his first project since completing his military service, the Netflix series “Grand Galaxy Hotel.” He is also in talks to star in the Korean adaptation of the Chinese romance film “Viva La Vida.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Lee Do Hyun in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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