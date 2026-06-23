Kim So Yeon And Kim Ji Suk's Upcoming Drama Temporarily Halts Filming

Filming for JTBC’s new drama “Rediscovery of Love” (literal title) has been temporarily suspended.

On June 23, the production team of “Rediscovery of Love” released an official statement saying, “We are taking a one-month break to revise and improve the script. As it is currently the rainy season, we plan to resume filming once the revision process is complete.”

“Rediscovery of Love” tells the story of a divorced couple who end up living in a share house and working at the same hotel, leading them to rediscover one another. The drama previously announced plans to air in the second half of the year and revealed its lead cast, including Kim So Yeon, Kim Ji Suk, Yoon Hyun Min, and Hwang Woo Seul Hye.

Kim So Yeon is set to play Jang Ha Kyung, a contract employee at the hotel’s VIP Club Lounge, while Kim Ji Suk plays Lee Dong Jin, her ex-husband and the deputy marketing manager at the same VIP Club Lounge where Ha Kyung works.

Yoon Hyun Min portrays Park Moo Hyuk, the team leader of the hotel’s VIP Club Lounge, who is unable to forget Ha Kyung, whom he met by chance nine years earlier. Hwang Woo Seul Hye plays Oh Yoo Mi, Ha Kyung’s former senior colleague and current close friend.

Watch Kim So Yeon and Yoon Hyun Min in “Filing for Innocence”:

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Also check out Kim Ji Suk in “Monthly Magazine Home”:

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