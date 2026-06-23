BOYNEXTDOOR Enters Top 20 Of Billboard 200 For 1st Time As 'HOME' Achieves Their Best U.S. Sales Week Yet

BOYNEXTDOOR has just scored their first-ever top 20 album in the United States!

On June 23 local time, Billboard announced that BOYNEXTDOOR’s new studio album “HOME” had debuted at No. 16 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“HOME” has now become BOYNEXTDOOR’s highest-ranking album on the Billboard 200 to date, in addition to their sixth consecutive chart entry (meaning the group has managed to land all of their eligible albums on the Billboard 200). BOYNEXTDOOR previously entered the chart with their albums “WHY..” (which peaked at No. 162), “HOW?” (No. 93), “19.99” (No. 40), “No Genre” (No. 62), and “The Action” (No. 40).

Outside of the Billboard 200, “HOME” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart this week, making it their third album to top the chart (after “19.99” and “The Action”).

“HOME” also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States, bested only by Olivia Rodrigo’s new release “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.” According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), BOYNEXTDOOR achieved their best U.S. sales week to date with “HOME,” which sold 26,000 copies in the week ending on June 18.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 28, marking their eighth overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR!

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