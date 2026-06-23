BTS's 'Come Over' Breaks More Than One Billboard Record As It Debuts On Hot 100

BTS has topped more than one Billboard chart with their latest song!

On June 23 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s new song “Come Over” had debuted at No. 1 on its Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling song of the week in the United States.

“Come Over” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, making BTS the first artist in history to top the chart with 44 different songs.

Additionally, “Come Over” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 69, making it the group’s 39th chart entry—a particularly impressive feat considering that “Come Over” was a surprise release and not a title track or official B-side released as part of an album.

BTS also set a new record for the highest number of top 10 entries by any artist on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, where “Come Over” became their 21st top 10 hit by debuting at No. 5. Over on the Global 200, “Come Over” debuted at No. 14 this week.

Meanwhile, BTS’s latest title track “SWIM” continued its stable run on the Billboard charts, ranking No. 55 in its 13th consecutive week on the Hot 100. “SWIM” also held steady at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 7 on the Global 200.

Finally, BTS climbed back up to No. 22 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 355th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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