June Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from May 24 to June 24.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,663,023. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Busan concert,” and “13th anniversary,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “together,” “reciprocate,” and “invite.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.53 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,235,084, marking a 12.49 percent increase in his score since May.

Meanwhile, BTS’s V rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 6,011,438 for June.

BTS’s Jungkook came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,631,360, and his bandmate Jin rounded out the top five with a score of 5,329,750.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

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