June Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 23, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from May 24 to June 24.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,663,023. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Busan concert,” and “13th anniversary,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “together,” “reciprocate,” and “invite.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.53 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,235,084, marking a 12.49 percent increase in his score since May.

Meanwhile, BTS’s V rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 6,011,438 for June.

BTS’s Jungkook came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,631,360, and his bandmate Jin rounded out the top five with a score of 5,329,750.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  3. BTS’s V
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’s Jin
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  7. BTS’s j-hope
  8. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  9. BTS’s RM
  10. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  11. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  12. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  13. aespa’s Karina
  14. BTS’ Suga
  15. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  16. aespa’s Winter
  17. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  18. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  19. EXO’s Baekhyun
  20. Red Velvet’s Joy
  21. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  22. IVE’s Rei
  23. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  24. Red Velvet’s Irene
  25. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  26. TWICE’s Nayeon
  27. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  28. SHINee’s Key
  29. CORTIS’s Keonho
  30. TVXQ’s Yunho

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
An Yu Jin
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
CORTIS
EXO
G-Dragon
Girls' Generation
ILLIT
Irene
IVE
J-Hope
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jimin
Jin
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jungkook
Karina
Keonho
Key
Kim Chaewon
LE SSERAFIM
Lim YoonA
Lisa
Nayeon
Park Ji Hoon
Red Velvet
Rei
RM
Rosé
Seulgi
SHINee
Suga
Taeyeon
TVXQ
TWICE
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Winter
Wonhee
Yunho

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