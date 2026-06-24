ENHYPEN's Sunoo Makes Meaningful Birthday Donation To Pediatric And Adolescent Patients

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo filled his birthday with acts of sharing!

According to Samsung Medical Center on June 24, Sunoo donated 50 million won (approximately $32,500) on this day to support the treatment of pediatric patients. With this donation, the cumulative amount he has contributed to the hospital since 2024 has reached 200 million won (approximately $130,250).

Sunoo remarked, “I hope that many pediatric patients can look forward to a more hopeful future. I will continue to participate in sharing love in the future.”

In December 2024, Sunoo quietly donated 100 million won (approximately $68,000) to Samsung Medical Center in order to help patients in need struggling to receive medical treatment due to financial difficulties. Then on December 19 last year, he once again donated 50 million won to the hospital which will go toward psychological and emotional support programs for pediatric and adolescent patients.

ENHYPEN is set to release their eighth mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” on August 21.

Happy birthday, Sunoo!

Source (1)