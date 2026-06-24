Lee Jun Young’s And Song Kang’s Worlds Collide In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

Upcoming tvN drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has shared more concept photos of Song Kang and Lee Jun Young ahead of its premiere!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” unveiled additional concept photos of Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young).

Piano prodigy Kang Bi Oh is a perfectionist with classy looks who never misses the top spot when it comes to both grades and piano skills. Along with his innate talent, he possesses the diligence to never slack off in practice.

Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang Bi Oh’s rival and fellow piano genius, Choi Jeong Yo. Due to his harsh upbringing, Choi Jeong Yo is a character who has spent his life turning away from his own talent.

Along with the photos, the caption teases, “Two young people who come to discover each other’s worlds beyond the practice room. As the distance between them gradually closes, they begin to understand each other more deeply.”

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is set to premiere in August. Check out the drama’s script reading here as well as more concept photos here, and stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in his on-air drama “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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