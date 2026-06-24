Watch: RIIZE Takes 1st Win For 'Do your dance' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By ONF, EPEX, And More

RIIZE has won their first music show trophy for “Do your dance“!

On the June 24 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “LEMONADE,” izna’s “METRONOME,” EPEX’s “ECHO,” RIIZE’s “Do your dance,” and ONF’s “Open The Door.” RIIZE ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to RIIZE! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included RIIZE, ONF, izna, FIFTY FIFTY, EPEX, CrazAngel, HEART OF WOMAN, USPEER, Rothy, and UmYull.

Check out their performances below!

RIIZE – “D-D-Done” and “Do your dance”

ONF – “Open The Door” and “Escape”

izna – “METRONOME” and “R.I.P.”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble” and “Genie Magic”

EPEX – “ECHO” and “BETTER DAYS”

CrazAngel – “Land of Dreams”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof” and “Alive”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

Rothy – “Don’t Be”

UmYull – “The Stranger of the 56th Street”