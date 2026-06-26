RIIZE Takes 2nd Win For 'Do your dance' On 'Music Bank'

RIIZE has won their second music show trophy for “Do your dance”!

KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on June 26, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.

RIIZE took the win with a total of 15,059 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from June 15 to 21.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “VIRAL” came in second place with a score of 6,028, while CORTIS’s “REDRED” ranked third with a score of 3,410.

Congratulations to RIIZE!

Source (1)