Watch: RIIZE Takes 3rd Win For 'Do your dance' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ATEEZ, TREASURE, And More

Watch: RIIZE Takes 3rd Win For "Do your dance" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By ATEEZ, TREASURE, And More

Music
Jun 28, 2026
by E Cha

RIIZE has won a third music show trophy for “Do your dance”!

On the June 28 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and RIIZE’s “Do your dance.” RIIZE ultimately took the win with a total of 5,036 points.

Congratulations to RIIZE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ATEEZ, TREASURE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Hearts2Hearts, EVAN (Heeseung), MEOVV, STAYC, CLASS:y, izna, Super Junior’s Ryeowook, AtHeart, EPEX, USPEER, Kim Hee Jae, and dodree.

Check out their performances below!

ATEEZ – “BAD”

TREASURE – “ZOOM ZOOM”

TREASURE’s HYUNHAYO – “NALLY-NA”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ADIOS!”

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

EVAN (Heeseung) – “Overflow” and “Ride or Die”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em”

STAYC – “2 L0VE”

CLASS:y – “Tear Drop”

izna – “METRONOME”

Super Junior’s Ryeowook – “Runaway”

AtHeart – “Say It”

EPEX – “ECHO”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

Kim Hee Jae – “Have you been waiting for me?”

dodree – “HAWWAH”

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

ATEEZ
AtHeart
BOYNEXTDOOR
CLASSy
dodree
EPEX
Evan (Heeseung)
Hearts2Hearts
Inkigayo
izna
Kim Hee Jae
MEOVV
RIIZE
Ryeowook
STAYC
Super Junior
Treasure
USPEER

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