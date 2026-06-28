Watch: RIIZE Takes 3rd Win For 'Do your dance' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ATEEZ, TREASURE, And More

RIIZE has won a third music show trophy for “Do your dance”!

On the June 28 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and RIIZE’s “Do your dance.” RIIZE ultimately took the win with a total of 5,036 points.

Congratulations to RIIZE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ATEEZ, TREASURE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Hearts2Hearts, EVAN (Heeseung), MEOVV, STAYC, CLASS:y, izna, Super Junior’s Ryeowook, AtHeart, EPEX, USPEER, Kim Hee Jae, and dodree.

Check out their performances below!

ATEEZ – “BAD”

TREASURE – “ZOOM ZOOM”

TREASURE’s HYUNHAYO – “NALLY-NA”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ADIOS!”

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

EVAN (Heeseung) – “Overflow” and “Ride or Die”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em”

STAYC – “2 L0VE”

CLASS:y – “Tear Drop”

izna – “METRONOME”

Super Junior’s Ryeowook – “Runaway”

AtHeart – “Say It”

EPEX – “ECHO”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

Kim Hee Jae – “Have you been waiting for me?”

dodree – “HAWWAH”

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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