June Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of June!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 29 to June 29.

Lim Young Woong rose to the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,708,723, marking a 1.63 percent increase in his score since May.

Meanwhile, BTS came in at a very close second with a brand reputation index of 6,681,350 for June.

Lee Jung Hoo jumped to third place after seeing a 76.91 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to 6,205,247 for June.

Yu Jae Seok took fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 5,132,404.

Finally, Heo Nam Jun rounded out the top five for June with a brand reputation index of 5,042,536.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lim Young Woong
  2. BTS
  3. Lee Jung Hoo
  4. Yu Jae Seok
  5. Heo Nam Jun
  6. RESCENE
  7. Son Heung Min
  8. Jin Ki Joo
  9. Kim Moo Yul
  10. Park Ji Hyeon
  11. CORTIS
  12. IVE
  13. Park Ji Hoon
  14. BLACKPINK
  15. Byeon Woo Seok
  16. Koo Kyo Hwan
  17. Jun Ji Hyun
  18. Ryu Hyun Jin
  19. Kim Yong Bin
  20. I.O.I
  21. SEVENTEEN
  22. TWICE
  23. Kim Jang Hoon
  24. AKMU
  25. EXO
  26. Seongri
  27. Stray Kids
  28. Kim Do Yeong
  29. Jang Han Byul
  30. Red Velvet

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Heo Nam Jun in his drama “A Hundred Memories” below:

Watch Now

AKMU
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
CORTIS
EXO
Heo Nam Jun
I.O.I
IVE
Jang Han Byul
Jin Ki Joo
Jun Ji Hyun
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Jang Hoon
Kim Moo Yul
Kim Yong Bin
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Jung Hoo
Lim Young Woong
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
Red Velvet
RESCENE
Ryu Hyun Jin
Seongri
SEVENTEEN
Son Heung Min
Stray Kids
TWICE
Yu Jae Seok

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