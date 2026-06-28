June Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of June!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 29 to June 29.

Lim Young Woong rose to the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,708,723, marking a 1.63 percent increase in his score since May.

Meanwhile, BTS came in at a very close second with a brand reputation index of 6,681,350 for June.

Lee Jung Hoo jumped to third place after seeing a 76.91 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to 6,205,247 for June.

Yu Jae Seok took fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 5,132,404.

Finally, Heo Nam Jun rounded out the top five for June with a brand reputation index of 5,042,536.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Heo Nam Jun in his drama “A Hundred Memories” below:

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