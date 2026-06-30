Byeon Woo Seok Announced As Presenter For 2026 KM Chart Awards (KMA)

Byeon Woo Seok will be partaking in this year’s KM Chart Awards (KMA)!

On June 30, it was announced that Byeon Woo Seok will appear as a presenter at the 2026 KM Chart Awards (KMA), which will be held on July 25 at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul.

He is expected to support the artists at KMA 2026 and deliver congratulatory remarks at the ceremony.

Byeon Woo Seok, who rose to global fame through the drama “Lovely Runner,” is currently filming the Netflix series “Solo Leveling” and preparing for an Asia fan meeting tour.

Previously, it was announced that Kang Tae Oh and Won Ji An will be hosting the ceremony.

Check out the artist lineup so far here, and stay tuned for more updates!

Binge-watch Byeon Woo Seok’s hit drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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