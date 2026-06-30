UAA Confirms Contract With Yoo Ah In Has Officially Ended

Actor Yoo Ah In was found to have already parted ways with UAA (United Artist Agency).

On June 30, an industry insider reported, “Yoo Ah In’s exclusive contract with UAA has ended,” adding, “He is currently reviewing a move to Galaxy Corporation and is in discussions regarding an exclusive contract.”

In response to the report, UAA stated, “Our exclusive contract with Yoo Ah In expired quite some time ago.” Yoo Ah In had been represented by UAA since signing an exclusive contract with the agency in 2014. However, he ceased all entertainment activities following the outbreak of his drug use case in 2023. Galaxy Corporation has yet to respond to the reports.

Earlier on June 30, news broke that Ryu Jun Yeol is also leaving UAA and is in discussions to join Galaxy Corporation. However, while UAA acknowledged the expiration of Ryu Jun Yeol’s contract, they stated that his future plans have not yet been finalized. Actress Song Hye Kyo also recently parted ways with UAA after 14 years.

Watch Yoo Ah In in “Hi-Five”:

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