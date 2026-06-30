June Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 30, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from May 6 to June 6.

Yu Jae Seok continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,510,453. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”, “You Quiz on the Block,” and “How Do You Play?”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “comfortable,” “heartwarming,” and “talk.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.13 percent positive reactions.

Kim Jong Kook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,114,066, marking a 32.39 percent increase in his score since May.

HaHa came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,094,165, marking a 1.26 percent rise in his score since last month.

Lee Soo Ji jumped to fourth place after seeing a 77.55 percent increase in her brand reputation index since May, bringing her total score to 2,877,256.

Finally, Jun Hyun Moo rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,711,999 for June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yu Jae Seok
  2. Kim Jong Kook
  3. HaHa
  4. Lee Soo Ji
  5. Jun Hyun Moo
  6. Shin Dong Yup
  7. Joo Woo Jae
  8. Kang Ho Dong
  9. Kim Dong Hyun
  10. Kim Sook
  11. Seo Jang Hoon
  12. Kim Jong Min
  13. Yang Sang Gook
  14. Ahn Jung Hwan
  15. Heo Kyung Hwan
  16. Kim Won Hun
  17. Kim Gura
  18. Jang Do Yeon
  19. Jung Joon Ha
  20. Lee Young Ja
  21. Park Myung Soo
  22. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  23. Tak Jae Hoon
  24. Kim Joon Ho
  25. Lee Sang Min
  26. Defconn
  27. Yoon Jung Soo
  28. Park Mi Sun
  29. Lee Kyung Kyu
  30. Lee Soo Geun

Watch Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong Kook, and HaHa on “Running Man” below:

Watch Now

Or watch Jun Hyun Moo on “I Live Alone” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Jung Hwan
Defconn
HaHa
Heo Kyung Hwan
Jang Do Yeon
Joo Woo Jae
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Joon Ha
Kang Ho Dong
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Gura
Kim Heechul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Joon Ho
Kim Sook
Kim Won Hun
Lee Kyung Kyu
Lee Sang Min
Lee Soo Geun
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Young Ja
Park Mi Sun
Park Myung Soo
Seo Jang Hoon
Shin Dong Yup
Super Junior
Tak Jae Hoon
Yang Sang Gook
Yoon Jung Soo
Yu Jae Seok

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