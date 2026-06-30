June Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from May 6 to June 6.

Yu Jae Seok continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,510,453. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”, “You Quiz on the Block,” and “How Do You Play?”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “comfortable,” “heartwarming,” and “talk.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.13 percent positive reactions.

Kim Jong Kook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,114,066, marking a 32.39 percent increase in his score since May.

HaHa came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,094,165, marking a 1.26 percent rise in his score since last month.

Lee Soo Ji jumped to fourth place after seeing a 77.55 percent increase in her brand reputation index since May, bringing her total score to 2,877,256.

Finally, Jun Hyun Moo rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,711,999 for June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong Kook, and HaHa on “Running Man” below:

Watch Now

Or watch Jun Hyun Moo on “I Live Alone” below!

Watch Now