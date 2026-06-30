July Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 30, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from June 1 to July 1.

RESCENE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,078,631, marking a 167.76 percent increase in their score since June.

High-ranking phrases in RESCENE’s keyword analysis included “Woni,” “alter ego,” and “promotional ambassador,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “reveal,” “reverse climb,” and “surpass.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.10 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,973,702, marking a 19.75 percent rise in their score since last month.

ILLIT took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,491,433, marking a 4.22 percent increase in their score since June.

KiiiKiii held onto their spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,482,967, marking a 63.59 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, TWS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,171,023, marking a 31.49 percent increase in their score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. CORTIS
  3. ILLIT
  4. KiiiKiii
  5. TWS
  6. MEOVV
  7. Hearts2Hearts
  8. BABYMONSTER
  9. XLOV
  10. izna
  11. AND2BLE
  12. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  13. LNGSHOT
  14. eite
  15. KATSEYE
  16. HEART OF WOMAN
  17. KickFlip
  18. ARTMS
  19. IDID
  20. UNIS
  21. USPEER
  22. SAY MY NAME
  23. AHOF
  24. idntt
  25. Baby DONT Cry
  26. SPIA
  27. NAVILLERA
  28. NEXZ
  29. UNCHILD
  30. NOWZ (formerly known as NOWADAYS)

Source (1)

AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
ARTMS
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
CORTIS
eite
HEART OF WOMAN
Hearts2Hearts
IDID
idntt
ILLIT
izna
KATSEYE
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
LNGSHOT
MEOVV
Navillera
NEXZ
NOWZ
RESCENE
SAY MY NAME
SPIA
TWS
UNCHILD
UNIS
USPEER
XLOV

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