July Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from June 1 to July 1.

RESCENE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,078,631, marking a 167.76 percent increase in their score since June.

High-ranking phrases in RESCENE’s keyword analysis included “Woni,” “alter ego,” and “promotional ambassador,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “reveal,” “reverse climb,” and “surpass.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.10 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,973,702, marking a 19.75 percent rise in their score since last month.

ILLIT took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,491,433, marking a 4.22 percent increase in their score since June.

KiiiKiii held onto their spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,482,967, marking a 63.59 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, TWS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,171,023, marking a 31.49 percent increase in their score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

RESCENE CORTIS ILLIT KiiiKiii TWS MEOVV Hearts2Hearts BABYMONSTER XLOV izna AND2BLE ALPHA DRIVE ONE LNGSHOT eite KATSEYE HEART OF WOMAN KickFlip ARTMS IDID UNIS USPEER SAY MY NAME AHOF idntt Baby DONT Cry SPIA NAVILLERA NEXZ UNCHILD NOWZ (formerly known as NOWADAYS)

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