IVE, TWS, And CORTIS Earn Platinum And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

This month, TWS’s latest Korean mini album “NO TRAGEDY” earned an official platinum certification for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan. According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000.

Meanwhile, IVE’s new Japanese EP “LUCID DREAM” and CORTIS’s latest Korean EP “GREENGREEN” were both certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Congratulations to TWS, IVE, and CORTIS!

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