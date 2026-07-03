xikers’ Minjae And FLARE U’s Chuei Li Yu Announced As New MCs Of “The Show”

“The Show” has officially unveiled its new MC lineup!

On July 3, the cable music program announced that xikers’ Minjae and FLARE U’s Chuei Li Yu will take over as the show’s new hosts beginning this month.

뭐⁉️

2026 THE SHOW. NEW MC가#xikers #민재 X #FLAREU #최립우 라고❓#더쇼 만 좋은 거 하나…

ㄴ 좋으면 그냥 말을 하자

ㄴ 사실 너무너무 좋았어요 ᵒ̴̶̷̥́ ·̫ ᵒ̴̶̷̣̥̀💦 민재가 좋아〰️🐈‍⬛🎵

립우가 좋아〰️🐰🎵

더쇼랑 함께 할 때 제일 예뻐서 좋아〰️🌸 여러분의 화요팅 에너지를… pic.twitter.com/FR05iipHht — THE SHOW. (@theshow_offcl) July 3, 2026

After airing its final episode in November 2025, “The Show” went on hiatus before making its long-awaited return on June 2, 2026.

Since its launch in 2011, “The Show” has established itself as one of South Korea’s longest-running and most recognizable cable music programs.

“The Show” airs every Tuesday at 6 p.m. KST on SBS LIFE.

Watch the Chuei Li Yu on “BOYS II PLANET” below:

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