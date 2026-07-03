xikers’ Minjae And FLARE U’s Chuei Li Yu Announced As New MCs Of “The Show”

xikers’ Minjae And FLARE U’s Chuei Li Yu Announced As New MCs Of “The Show”

Music
Jul 03, 2026
by M Lim

The Show” has officially unveiled its new MC lineup!

On July 3, the cable music program announced that xikers’ Minjae and FLARE U’s Chuei Li Yu will take over as the show’s new hosts beginning this month.

After airing its final episode in November 2025, “The Show” went on hiatus before making its long-awaited return on June 2, 2026.

Since its launch in 2011, “The Show” has established itself as one of South Korea’s longest-running and most recognizable cable music programs.

“The Show” airs every Tuesday at 6 p.m. KST on SBS LIFE.

Watch the Chuei Li Yu on “BOYS II PLANET” below:

WATCH NOW

Chuei Li Yu
FLARE U
Minjae (xikers)
The Show
xikers

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