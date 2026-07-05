'Notes From The Last Row' And 'Agent Kim Reactivated' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Notes from the Last Row” and “Agent Kim Reactivated” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, Netflix’s “Notes from the Last Row” debuted at No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Notes from the Last Row” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads made a strong showing on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, which Choi Hyun Wook and Choi Min Sik entered at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

No. 1 on the actor list went to So Ji Sub, the star of SBS’s new hit “Agent Kim Reactivated,” which shot to No. 2 on the drama list. His co-star Yoon Kyung Ho also entered the actor list at No. 9.

Netflix’s “Teach You a Lesson” stayed strong at No. 3 on this week’s drama list, and star Kim Moo Yul made the actor list at No. 7.

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” held onto its spot at No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Lee Jun Young and Lee Ju Myoung rose to No. 4 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” climbed to No. 5 on this week’s drama list, with leads Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun jumping to No. 5 and No. 6 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” took No. 6 on the drama list, and star Park Ji Hoon came in at No. 10 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Notes from the Last Row” SBS “Agent Kim Reactivated” Netflix “Teach You a Lesson” JTBC “Reborn Rookie” tvN “See You at Work Tomorrow!” tvN “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” ENA “Doctor on the Edge” MBC “Fifties Professionals” Netflix “The WONDERfools” MBC “First Man”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

So Ji Sub (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Choi Hyun Wook (“Notes from the Last Row”) Choi Min Sik (“Notes from the Last Row”) Lee Jun Young (“Reborn Rookie”) Seo In Guk (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”) Park Ji Hyun (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”) Kim Moo Yul (“Teach You a Lesson”) Lee Ju Myoung (“Reborn Rookie”) Yoon Kyung Ho (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Park Ji Hoon (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)

Binge-watch all of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:

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And “Fifties Professionals” below!

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