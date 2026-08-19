55+ Thai BL Dramas On Viki

Thai BL dramas have become a global favorite, captivating viewers with heartfelt stories, memorable characters, and undeniable chemistry. Whether you’re searching for your next binge or catching up on fan-favorite series, Viki offers a diverse lineup of Thai BL titles. Check below for a list of all the Thai BL dramas currently available to stream on Viki!

In alphabetical order.

Tian Sopasitsakun (Mix Sahaphap Wongratch) receives a heart transplant from a woman and resolves to help his donor keep a promise to the man she loved, Chief Forest Officer Phupha Viriyanon (Earth Pirapat Watthanasetsiri). But as he spends more time with the forest officer, he starts to fall for Phupha—just like his donor.

Watch “1000 Stars”:

Watch Now

When first-year law student Tine (Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn) becomes the unwanted target of classmate Green’s (Gun Korawit Boonsri) relentless affections, he takes drastic measures. Desperate to shake off Green, Tine enlists the help of the university’s most charismatic student Sarawat (Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree) to pretend to be his boyfriend.

Watch “2gether the Series”:

Watch Now

University student and son of a wealthy business owner Great (Bible Wichapas Sumettikul) suddenly gains a supernatural ability to see four minutes into the future. While unexpected, Great’s newfound power allows him opportunities to change his life trajectory by making better choices than he originally would have.

Watch “4MINUTES”:

Watch Now

Cher (Book Kasidet Plookphol) is a determined gamer with dreams of e-sports stardom, currently balancing his university studies with running a successful ASMR channel. In his final year, he secures an internship at a struggling video game company led by the gruff Gun (Force Jiratchapong Srisang), who secretly adores Cher’s soothing ASMR videos.



Watch “A Boss and A Babe”:

Watch Now

During an airport confrontation, flight attendant Khanit’s (New Thitipoom Techa-apaikhun) bag ends up in the hands of EMT Toto (Tay Tawan Vihokratana). After discovering the mix-up, Toto’s coworkers decide to borrow Khanit’s expensive belongings for a night out, only to get beat up and robbed. When Khanit finally tracks Toto down, he agrees to forgive Toto’s debt on the condition that Toto find evidence of Khanit’s boyfriend’s infidelity.

Watch “A Dog and a Plane”:

Watch Now

Hero (August Vachiravit Paisarnkulwong), the son of a wealthy general, flees his father’s crushing expectations and impending remarriage to start over in the countryside with his aunt and a new school. There, he clashes with Poppy (Mac Nattapat Nimjirawat) because of their very different backgrounds—so Hero hides his family’s wealth to get closer to him.

Watch “Addicted Heroin”:

Watch Now

Ai (Meen Nichakoon Khajornborirak) is studying at a Canadian university when he gets into a fight and is eventually expelled and forced to return home. At his new university, Ai meets and falls for a fellow student, the free-spirited Chen Nhai (Ping Krittanun Aunchananun), but his feelings are not returned.

Watch “Ai Long Nhai”:

Watch Now

Pran (Nanon Korapat Kirdpan) and Pat (Ohm Pawat Chittsawangdee) are born into a bitter family feud meant to be inherited, but everything shifts when Pran saves Pat’s little sister and their shared love of music pulls them closer. Just as they start to connect, circumstances tear them apart in high school—only for fate to reunite them at university as rivals in competing majors.

Watch “Bad Buddy”:

Watch Now

Pat (Kad Ploysupa), an assistant to the strict businessman Elyes (James Hayward Prescott), starts falling for his boss but tries to bury those feelings because of their employee–boss dynamic. Elyes, however, keeps Pat close—growing increasingly possessive when business rivals begin showing interest in him and even billion-dollar deals can’t guarantee Pat will stay.

Watch “Bad Guy My Boss”:

Watch Now

Hotshot pastry chef Shin (Ohm Thitiwat Ritprasert) opens a new bakery with friends, but his short temper makes him a nightmare to work with—so they recruit the warm, steady Peach (Guide Kantapon Chompupan) to keep things from exploding. Shin immediately tears into him, only for Peach to fire back with a bake-off and shock everyone by winning, forcing Shin to acknowledge his talent.

Watch “Bake Me Please”:

Watch Now

When Punn Setthaphakdi (Ja Phachara Suansri) lands an internship working on the set of an upcoming drama, he feels like he is living the dream. But when he meets the drama’s lead actor “Achi” Shinashi Tiyaphirom (First Chalongrat Novsamrong), Punn’s life takes an interesting turn.

Watch “Be Mine Superstar”:

Watch Now

Popular office worker Uea Anol (James Supamongkon Wongwisut) butts head with the abrasive cad King Kunakor (Net Siraphop Manithikhun). After a company drinking session leads to an unexpected fling, they vow to keep their relationship a secret and ensure it stays purely physical.

Watch “Bed Friend”:

Watch Now

Yai (Mondop Heamtan) harbors a grudge against fellow student Mangkorn (Panuwat Sopradit), who stole his spotlight during a college video shoot. Intent on plotting Mangkorn’s downfall, Yai’s plans take an unexpected turn when they end up getting drunk and sharing a wild night together. Trying to move on, Yai throws himself into renovating his family’s bar, only to discover the architect on the job is Mangkorn.

Watch “Big Dragon The Series”:

Watch Now

Aue (Kidakarn Chatkaewmanee), a talented chef constantly falling short of winning The Chef Master championship, struggles to understand why success eludes him. His cooking skills begin to stagnate until Aek (Siwat Jumlongkul), an ordinary delivery boy with an extraordinary talent, enters his life and reignites his passion and hope.

Watch “Bite Me”:

Watch Now

An omnibus series exploring diverse romantic relationships begins with Typhoon (Fluke Natouch Siripongthon) and Pierce (Ohm Thitiwat Ritprasert), a couple facing challenges when Pierce, a struggling music producer, works closely with a top male pop star. As Pierce becomes increasingly absorbed in his professional project, Typhoon feels neglected and worried about their relationship’s stability.

Watch “Close Friend Season 1”:

Watch Now

Pierce (Ohm Thitiwat Ritprasert), a music producer, and his boyfriend Typhoon (Fluke Natouch Siripongthon) have been in a loving relationship for years but struggle with revealing their true relationship to Pierce’s parents. Pierce initially introduced Typhoon as a younger friend, making their coming out a significant challenge.

Watch “Close Friend Season 2”:

Watch Now

Duan Yi (Panupun Vongjorn), a renowned composer, finds himself struggling to write a love song despite his usual creative prowess. Completely uninspired, he loses passion for his work until he meets Pleng Ruk (Naret Promphaopun), a handsome local barista who becomes his unexpected muse. As Duan Yi rediscovers his musical inspiration through Pleng Ruk, he begins to compose a new masterpiece that could change everything.

Watch “Coffee Melody”:

Watch Now

Ice-cold businessman Lian Kilen Wang (Zee Pruk Panich) and the free-spirited university student Kuea “Kirin” Keerati (NuNew Chawarin Perdpiriyawong) are being pushed into an arranged same-sex relationship by their demanding families. While Kuea is keen on the idea, Lian wants no part of this plan.

Watch “Cutie Pie”:

Watch Now

Easter (Earth Katsamonnat Namwirote) attempts to forget his ex Hill (Pond Ponlawit Ketprapakorn) by attending a faraway university, only to run into him again. To make things worse, Hill soon becomes his new mentor and outwardly expresses interest in winning Easter’s heart back, complicating Easter’s initial attempts to move on.

Watch “Fourever You”:

Watch Now

Kawin (Tod Techit Panyanarapon), a livestreamer who focuses on supernatural events, has just moved back to Thailand from the U.S. to live with relatives. There, he meets Pluem (Boy Nattapon Wongvanich), who works as a gardener at the house. Realizing that he can save money on cab fare, Kawin asks Pluem to drive him to his livestream locations, and despite being afraid of ghosts, Pluem agrees.

Watch “Ghost Host, Ghost House”:

Watch Now

The sequel to “I Told Sunset About You,” “I Promised You the Moon” is a 2021 Thai romance drama about childhood friends Teh Krittikorn Saetan (Putthipong Assaratanakul) and Oh Aew Panwa Suramontha (Krit Amnuaydechkorn), who unexpectedly reunite as tutor and student years later.

Watch “I Promised You the Moon”:

Watch Now

Childhood friends Teh (Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul) and Oh Aew (PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn) drifted apart after a childhood dispute. Years later, they unexpectedly reunite at a Chinese language class, where Teh, who comes from a Chinese-Thai family, becomes Oh Aew’s language tutor.

Watch “I Told Sunset About You”:

Watch Now

University student Thi (Bom Thanawat Uthaikitwanit) works part-time as a tutor for high schoolers. When he sees one of his students getting roughed up by an unruly street gang led by Noey (Tar Atiwat Saengtien), he steps in to save the day. However, fate throws Thi a curveball when he takes on a new student, only to discover that it’s none other than Noey.

Watch “I Will Knock You”:

Watch Now

Saengtai (Title Tanatorn Saenganikorn) suffers temporary deafness whenever it rains, leaving him able to “hear” only through a strange telepathic link with others who share his condition. During one storm, he catches the voice of his soulmate—but panics, scarred by the painful relationship his parents had. That voice belongs to Phat (Pee Peerawich Ploynumpol), a charming veterinarian who leans into their connection even as Saengtai tries to push it away, sparking misunderstandings.

Watch “La Pluie”:

Watch Now

College student and content creator Kla (Hearth Chindanai Dechawaleekul) is well-known for having high standards when it comes to romance. However, those standards get put to the test when Kla’s friends invite Cake (Junior Chokkorn Deotrakul), a first-year student, to join Kla’s livestream—and Kla falls in love at first sight.

Watch “Live in Love”:

Watch Now

Despite his many charms, Rain (Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai) has never been able to capture the attention of the only girl he has ever liked. With her interest captured entirely by the school’s bad boy, Phayu (Boss Chaikamon Sermsongwittaya), Rain doesn’t stand a chance. Determined to ruin Phayu’s reputation, Rain vows to make Phayu fall madly in love with him.

Watch “Love in the Air”:

Watch Now

Day (Lee Long Shi) and Itt (Frank Thanatsaran Samthonglai) have been in a loving relationship for three years, with Day constantly showering Itt with affection. Tragically, Day is involved in a serious accident that erases his memory of the past three years, including his entire relationship with Itt. Now, Itt must help Day recover his lost memories and rebuild their connection, challenging himself to be less selfish and more supportive.

Watch “Love Syndrome III”:

Watch Now

Despite working as a primary school teacher, Pobmek (Perth Tanapon Sukumpantanasan) doesn’t get along too well with children due to his stern nature. On the other hand, his boyfriend Solar (Santa Pongsapak Udompoch), also a teacher, has a much cheerier disposition. Unfortunately, Solar gets into an accident resulting in brain damage—and his mind begins to inadvertently slip into that of a seven-year-old child’s without warning.

Watch “Love You Teacher”:

Watch Now

Phurich (Hasun Feros Khan Chaemchoi) moves from Bangkok to Khen Island to look after ocean-themed bar Full & A Half with his close friend Pana (2J Chalach Tantijibul). Upon his arrival, he meets Nava (Poon Akkharaphat Sutiteannarong), Full & A Half’s most talented bartender—who just so happens to be one of the world’s last mermen.

Watch “Lover Merman”:

Watch Now

Dermdem (Gap Kittichat Techahuasing), a solitary graphic artist with a predictable routine, unexpectedly transforms his life when he rescues a stray cat from bullying kids. The rescued cat, named Meow, turns out to be pseudo-human (James Prapatthorn Chakkhuchan) and can transform at will but struggles with social interactions.

Watch “Meow~Ears Up!”:

Watch Now

Jade (Yim Pharinyakorn Khansawa), a middle child who has always felt overlooked, has grown accustomed to being the middleman in life. When Mai (Koraphat Lamnoi), a new office intern, begins showing interest in Jade, he struggles to understand how to respond, having been conditioned to believe he is always secondary.

Watch “Middleman’s Love”:

Watch Now

Clumsy and energetic high school student Atom (Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul) harbors a secret crush on his classmate Matmee (Pahn Pathitta Pornchumroenrut) who sits beside him. One day, a misunderstanding causes Kongthap—the handsome basketball player—to believe that Atom has a crush on him, but Atom goes along with the misunderstanding to protect Matmee’s secret and avoid embarrassment.

Watch “My Love Mix-Up!”:

Watch Now

Gun (Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul) heads his high school music club, but his bitterest rival Tinn (Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak), the principal’s son, wants to abolish several “useless” after-school clubs including the music club. Desperate to save his club, Gun decides to run for student council president.

Watch “My School President”:

Watch Now

High school senior and family business heir Nuengdiao (Phuwin Tangsakyuen)’s life is thrown into turmoil when his father is murdered right in front of him. His mother, fearing for her son’s life, hires Palm (Pond Naravit Lertratkosum), the son of a trusted family employee, to become Nuengdiao’s secret bodyguard, even pulling strings to get Palm into her son’s elite school.

Watch “Never Let Me Go”:

Watch Now

Moo (Keen Suvijak Piyanopharoj) has big dreams to become a celebrity, but his mom has other ideas: after finding out that Moo ditched school to train and attend auditions, she sends him away to a small town in the hopes that he’ll focus on his studies. There, Moo meets Kang (Sea Dechchart Tasilp), a young man who helps out at his mom’s restaurant.

Watch “Only Boo!”:

Watch Now

Heng’s (Earth Pirapat Watthanasetsiri) ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that his boss Kongdech (Krit Shahkrit Yamnam) has a secret crush on him. Things become even more complicated when his colleague and housemate Mo (Mix Sahaphap Wongratch) also confesses his feelings. As Kongdech and Mo compete for Heng’s attention, their love triangle brings chaos to both his workplace and personal life.

Watch “Ossan’s Love Thailand”:

Watch Now

Starring Gun Atthaphan Phunsawat, Off Jumpol Adulkittiporn, Chimon Wachirawit Ruangwiwat, Frank Thanatsaran Samthonglai, and Drake Sattabut Laedeke, five young lovers navigate the unpredictable landscape of modern romance, from body-swapping mishaps to long-distance heartache.

Watch “Our Skyy”:

Watch Now

This BL anthology follows eight couples as they continue on their lives. A fortuneteller threatens one couple’s future plans, while another adjusts to university life, another unexpectedly becomes guardians to a young boy, and while yet another decides to switch jobs to better understand each other. Three couples embark on new adventures, one to shoot a film, another to visit a tribal village, and another simply to explore the world around them.

Watch “Our Skyy 2”:

Watch Now

Babe (Pavel Naret Promphaopun), a champion race car driver, agrees to let the eager newcomer Charlie (Pooh Krittin Kitjaruwannakul) join his racing team. As the two grow closer, their partnership quickly develops into a romance that feels deeper than either of them expected. However, Charlie is keeping secrets from Babe that could destroy their bond.

Watch “Pit Babe the Series”:

Watch Now

A group of university freshmen embarks on a new chapter of their lives, navigating friendship, self-discovery, and first love. As they adjust to campus life and stay connected through apps like MSN Messenger, unexpected romantic connections begin to blossom.

Watch “Remember Me”:

Watch Now

After losing his father, Sky (Chinnathan Rojrawee Thanakun) finds comfort and support in his best friend Paper (Thanayut Thakoonauttaya), whose friendship slowly develops into a romance. Meanwhile, Jeno (Kantheephop Sirorattanaphanit), still hurt by a past betrayal, struggles to open himself up to love again. As Chris (Tanawin Duangnate) tries to help Jeno heal, both couples navigate the challenges of love, trust, and emotional growth.

Watch “Second Chance”:

Watch Now

Nerdy college student Toh (Seng Wichai Saefant) has a longtime crush on the popular and charismatic Nuea (Billy Patchanon Ounsa-ard). After Toh’s photography unexpectedly brings him closer to Nuea, the two begin spending more time together, giving Toh a chance to see a different side of his crush.

Watch “Secret Crush On You”:

Watch Now

Dedicated doctor Kuafah (Mek Jirakit Thawornwong) is sent to a remote village for community service after a drunken car accident following his ex-girlfriend’s wedding. There, he clashes with volunteer leader Prince (Mark Jiruntanin Trairattanayon), but their initial friction soon turns into unexpected chemistry.

Watch “Sky in Your Heart”:

Watch Now

Police captain Thiu Wasan Khambunrueang (JJ Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram) is investigating the rising death rate among terminally ill patients. His investigation brings him in close proximity with Doctor Kan Kantapat Akkharamethi (Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn), but soon Thiu begins to suspect that Kan may have something to do with his patients’ deaths.

Watch “Spare Me Your Mercy”:

Watch Now

After being rejected by his longtime crush, Daonuea (Dunk Natachai Boonprasert) leaves to study abroad with a broken heart. A year later, he returns to Thailand for university, only to discover that Khabkluen (Joong Archen Aydin) is now his dormmate. As old feelings resurface and jealousy begins to grow, Daonuea must decide whether to give love a second chance.

Watch “Star in My Mind”:

Watch Now

A sequel to “2gether the Series,” Tine (Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn) and Sarawat (Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree)’s two-year relationship faces a new test as Tine becomes president of the cheerleading club and Sarawat heads the music club. However, their clubs are entangled in a fierce rivalry that begins to spill over into their once-perfect relationship.

Watch “Still 2gether”:

Watch Now

Tattoo artist Kant (First Kanaphan Puitrakul) goes undercover to investigate two assassin brothers but is surprised to find that one of his targets is his former one-night stand Bison (Khaotung Thanawat Ratanakitpaisan). As the investigation unfolds, unexpected relationships force Kant to choose between his mission and his heart.

Watch “The Heart Killers”:

Watch Now

University best friends Third (Gun Atthaphan Phunsawat) and Khai (Off Jumpol Adulkittiporn) have always been inseparable, but Third has secretly been in love with Khai for years. After Third decides to move on from his unrequited feelings, Khai finally realizes he may have taken his best friend for granted—and that his own feelings run deeper than he thought.

Watch “Theory of Love”:

Watch Now

Aspiring priest Tanrak (Nattawat Jirochtikul) is asked to guide Barth (Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak), a troubled new student with a rebellious streak. As the two grow closer, Tanrak begins to develop feelings that challenge both his faith and his dream of joining the priesthood.

Watch “Ticket to Heaven”:

Watch Now

Childhood neighbors and roommates Tin (Run Kantheephop Sirorattanaphanit) and Park (Tiger Aekapol Saeheng) share a close bond, but Park turns Tin down when he confesses his feelings. However, when another student begins pursuing Tin, Park realizes his own feelings and must decide if he’s ready to fight for the one he loves.

Watch “Tin Tem Jai”:

Watch Now

After the murder of his close friend, Khram (Nat Natasit Uareksit) is mysteriously transported to a parallel universe, where he meets Thai (Max Kornthas Rujeerattanavorapan)—a man who resembles the killer from his own world. As Khram uncovers their shared past in this alternate reality, he must navigate grief, betrayal, and a love that transcends dimensions.

Watch “Two Worlds the Series”:

Watch Now

In the 1980s, university students Korn (Kao Noppakao Dechaphatthanakun) and In (Earth Katsamonnat Namwirote) are torn apart by family opposition, ending their tragic love story. Three decades later, freshmen (Pharm Fluke Natouch Siripongthon) and Dean (Ohm Thitiwat Ritprasert) are drawn to each other by an unexplainable connection, uncovering a bond that ties them to the past.

Watch “Until We Meet Again”:

Watch Now

After a near-fatal accident, Talay (Sea Tawinan Anukoolprasert) awakens in a parallel universe and learns that the only way home is to find his “portkey.” As he grows closer to fellow universe traveler Tun (Jimmy Jitaraphol Potiwihok), the two develop genuine feelings, forcing them to question what will happen if they return to their own worlds.

Watch “Vice Versa”:

Watch Now

After being rejected by his longtime crush, orthopedic doctor Wandee (Inn Sarin Ronnakiat) unexpectedly begins a friends-with-benefits relationship with boxer Yoryak (Great Sapol Assawamunkong), one of his patients. As their casual arrangement turns into something more, both must navigate their growing feelings and the romantic interests already in their lives.

Watch “Wandee Goodday”:

Watch Now

A group of university friends navigates the challenges of campus life while balancing academics, friendships, and budding romances. As emotions run high and relationships begin to change, they must learn to find their way through both school and love.

Watch “We Are”:

Watch Now

First-year college student Thorn (Suar Kritsanaphong Sripattiyanon), who loves playing basketball and dreams of becoming a top-tier player, is reunited with Tupfah (Tae Chayapat Kongsub), a former acquaintance who once also dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player. The two begin to bond as they spend more time together, and Thorn realizes he wants to convince Tupfah to revive his basketball dreams.

Watch “You’re My Sky”:

Watch Now

Which of these Thai BL dramas have you enjoyed watching?

Also check out: