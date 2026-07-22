30+ Thai Romance & Rom-Com Dramas On Viki

Whether you’re new to Thai dramas or already a longtime fan, there’s no shortage of captivating love stories to discover on Viki. Here are more than 30 Thai romance and rom-com dramas currently available to stream!

In alphabetical order.

“9 Years of You” tells the story of Pharan (Aimm Sanpetch Kunakorn) and Napdao (Cherprang Areekul), who have been close friends since they were kids. As they grow into adults, Pharan and Napdao’s feelings for each other begin to change, but confessing romantic feelings would forever change their lifelong friendship.

Watch “9 Years of You”:

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Childhood friends and neighbors Som-O (Prim Chanikarn Tangkabodee) and Chadjen (Dew Jirawat Sutivanichsak) face upheaval when Chadjen’s family moved to France, leaving him in Som-O’s family’s care. Based on a novel by Chinese author Zhao Qian Qian, “A Love So Beautiful” delves into the complexities of love and friendship.

Watch “A Love So Beautiful”:

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Based on Korea’s hit webtoon “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty,” “Beauty Newbie” tells the story of a university student and perfume enthusiast Liu (Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul) who decides to have plastic surgery to get her dream job. Soon after her operation, she befriends the naturally stunning Faye (Jane Ramida Jiranorraphat). Her handsome colleague Guy (Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn) warns her that Faye is trouble, adding romantic intrigue to her increasingly complicated life.

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Adapted from the Korean web comic “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” by Jung Kyung Yoon, “Dear My Secretary” tells the story of ambitious CEO Thee Chonlathorn (Jes Jespipat Tilapornputt) and his dedicated secretary Preem Primala (Bua Nalinthip Sakulongumpai). When Preem decides to resign and pursue new opportunities for herself, Thee embarks on a quest to win her back, but his actions have the unintended effect of sparking romance between the two.

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Pun (Sean Jindachot) and his nutritionist girlfriend Punn (Bua Nalinthip Sakulongumpai) got married despite disapproval from Punn’s wealthy family. In need of money to support themselves, Pun abandoned his doctoral pursuits to become an insurance salesman, but love wasn’t enough to overcome all the issues the couple faced. Six years after their divorce, Pun and Punn unexpectedly find themselves reunited in the emergency room, as they both decided to go through medical school to become doctors.

Watch “Emergency Couple”:

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Average high school student Gorya (Tu Tontawan Tantivejakul) finds her life taking an unbelievable turn when she’s accepted into one of the most prestigious high schools in the country. But after meeting the school’s most notorious group of seniors, the F4: Thyme (Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree), Ren (Dew Jirawat Sutivanichsak), Kavin (Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn), and MJ (Nani Hirunkit Changkham), Gorya isn’t convinced her luck has changed for the better.

Watch “F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers”:

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Based on the 2021 Korean series of the same name, “Happiness” tells the story that happens in “Heaven Condominium” which becomes the site of a horrible tragedy when a zombie-like disease begins spreading across a condo complex. To try and stop the epidemic, two police officers Run (Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote) and Prat (Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana) move in, but they soon find that their mission is more difficult than it seems.

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Determined to find her soulmate, Pim (Monchanok Saengchaipiangpen) and her lifelong best friend Pon (Arak Amornsupasiri) make a bet to find their perfect partner within a year. However, Pim’s relationships repeatedly fail, while Pon, who has secretly loved her for years, becomes frustrated and moves to another city. Separated for the first time, Pim begins to realize her true feelings toward Pon.

Watch “In Time With You”:

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Eco-warrior and geologist Mueang (Mark Prin Suparat) runs into overworked architect View (Yaya Urassaya Sperbund), who is having a hard time due to a recent job loss and breakup. The two share an immediate connection and spend the night together, but View vanishes the following morning, much to Mueang’s dismay. However, Mueang reunites with View sooner than he thought—when he finds out that she’s arranged to marry his father, and her name is actually Apo.

Watch “Love at First Night”:

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Pam (Namtan Tipnaree Weerawatnodom) has taken a job at Donovan’s talent agency to help pay for her sick grandfather’s medical bills. When Pam is charged with taking care of top model Donovan McDaniel (Luke Ishikawa Plowden) and translating for him, she learns of his secret.

Watch “My Dear Donovan”:

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“My Love in the Countryside” is a rom-com drama about under-skilled actress Saisamorn (Namfah Thunyaphat Phataraterachaijaroen), who is sent away to a rural town to learn about love. Saisamorn is put to work at a palm sugar plant, where she meets Mana (August Vachiravit Paisarnkulwong), the son of the village chief who owns the palm plantation.

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Jewelry designer and race car driver Ratti (Film Thanapat Kawila) catches Chomjan (Bifern Anchasa Mongkhonsamai) selling fake jewelry and reports her to the authorities. But later, destiny puts him in a situation where he now convinces her to assist him as he tries to evade arrest.

Watch “My Lucky Star”:

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Inspired by the 2005 Korean drama “My Lovely Sam Soon,” “My Name is Busaba” tells the story of talented chef Busaba (Namthip Jongrachatawiboon) as she finds her life unraveling when she loses her job and discovers her boyfriend’s infidelity. At the age of 35, she feels her dreams slipping away until she meets Saran (Thanapat Kawila), the son of a successful business family who owns a popular restaurant, and gets hired as his chef.

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Tong (Nanon Korapat Kirdpan), now a 30-year-old writer, heads back to his hometown for a class reunion and is flooded with memories of the chaotic high school days he spent with his prank-loving friends. But the person he can’t stop thinking about is Lin (Film Rachanun Mahawan), the admired class president and his first love.

Watch “My Precious the Series”:

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After her father passed away, Cin’s (Earnearn Fatima Dechawaleekul) formerly lavish life took an unfortunate turn—she now lives in a small, decrepit house with her stepmother and struggles with her family’s debt. Determined to get herself out of her situation, she decides to find her own “Prince Charming” who can change her fate. When she meets and finds Phu (Bank Thiti Mahayotaruk), an up-and-coming young CEO, as her perfect match, she soon realizes that she’s not the only one with plans up her sleeve.

Watch “My Sassy Princess: Cinderella”:

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High schooler Sangnuea (Kimmy Chermarin Cole) has spent her entire life under the strict care of overprotective parents due to her severe allergies and asthma. She begins sneaking out at night to surf skate with a team led by Ken (Pepo Nutchapan Paramacharenroj), a rebellious senior and star skater. Despite her injuries, she manages to cover them up thanks to her family’s new tenant Khai (Lee Thanat Lowkhunsombat), a doctor who reluctantly gets involved after Sangnuea discovers a secret that may jeopardize his stay.

Watch “My Sassy Princess: Sleeping Beauty”:

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Content creator Snow (Faye Praeva Bunnag) works behind the scenes of a popular online beauty channel. She is thrilled when her channel receives the opportunity to collaborate with Plu (Tongtong Kitsakorn Kanogtorn), her former high school crush. But when a video of Snow confessing her feelings for Plu goes viral, she is bombarded by a very modern type of “poison apples”—toxic social media comments.

Watch “My Sassy Princess: Snow White”:

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“Oh My Boss” is a romantic comedy that unfolds when Noomnim (Mook Worranit Thawornwong) discovers that Koji Akitsuki (Luke Ishikawa Plowden), a stranger she spent a romantic evening with, is her new boss. While he claims not to remember her, Noomnim isn’t entirely convinced, especially after he makes her his assistant.

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The strong-willed Mild (Min Pechaya Wattanamontree) is living a happy life with her talented chef boyfriend in the United States when fate intervenes, forcing her to return to her native Thailand in a hurry. Circumstances beyond her control force her to get engaged to Theethut (Film Thanapat Kawila), the troubled son of a wealthy and ruthless business magnate, yet cruel fate brings her former lover back into her life with a bizarre twist.

Watch “Past Life, Present Love”:

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Prapai (Kaimuk Nilawan Iamchuasawad) is a positive-minded accounting student who hopes to build a career in the advertising world. Fate pairs her with a new roommate Pupaa (New Thitipoom Techaapaikhun), a gifted physics student. Their contrasting personalities initially clash, but they gradually develop feelings for each another.

Watch “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”:

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Real estate agent Pitcha (Kao Supassara Thanachart) meets a handsome young man named Jira (Bright Norraphat Vilaiphan) on an island trip with whom she has immediate chemistry. After she returns to her everyday life, Pitcha is surprised to meet Jira again and even more shocked to learn that he is a bar host who’s done extremely well for himself. She sees him as a way in to secure a multi-million baht land deal with a wealthy businesswoman, while Jira hopes for something more with her.

Watch “Rabbit on the Moon”:

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Adapted from the 2020 Korean drama of the same name, “Start-Up” tells the story of four young adults—Pafun (Belle Kemisara Paladesh), Alice (Goy Arachaporn Pokinpakorn), Korn (Up Poompat Iam-samang), Jiraphat (Great Sapol Assawamunkong)—who chase their career dreams amidst corporate politics and complicated relationship.

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Lune (Phuwin Tangsakyuen) has spent most of high school feeling invisible and unimportant – but one day, he is unexpectedly invited to join a group of popular students by White (Dunk Natachai Boonprasert), the school “prince.” Lune begins to get closer to the group’s members, and the night before summer vacation starts, Lune starts dating Star (Parn Nachcha Chuedang), the school “princess.” However, they have to keep their relationship a secret, as White also has feelings for Star, and Lune doesn’t want to ruin their friendship.

Watch “Summer Night”:

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Based on the 2016 Korean fantasy romance drama “W,” “Switch On” tells the story of Nisa (Sushar Manaying), a successful surgeon who joins virtual hero Akin (Sutthirak Subvijitra) to rescue her father and prevent catastrophic collapse across digital and real worlds.

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Adapted from a Taiwanese drama, “The Prince Who Turns into a Frog” tells the story of clever girl Lookpat (Wannarot Sonthichai) who creates a frog ghost legend to save her struggling hometown’s local resort, attracting tourists from everywhere. When cold-hearted businessman Kin (Yuke Songpaisan) arrives to expose the legend as a hoax, an unexpected accident leaves him with amnesia.

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Aspiring fashion designer Cream (Pooklook Fonthip Watcharatrakul) swaps places with her twin sister to avoid a confrontation with her former high school friend Tul (Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat), kicking off a mistaken-identity love square.

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Bangkok cardiothoracic surgeon Purim (James Jirayu Tangsrisuk) has a successful career as a doctor, but he struggles with loneliness and pressure from his controlling father. When a cheerful, bubbly Matalada (Toey Jarinporn Joonkiat) becomes his new neighbor, he is not entirely sure what to do, as their personalities seem so different. However, they start to bond over a shared love of baking and begin to fall for each other.

Watch “To the Moon and Back”:

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A remake of the 2016 Korean drama “Another Miss Oh,” “Unlucky Ploy” tells the story of “unlucky” Ploy (Mind Thanidaphat Tinsutthinanon), who has lived in the shadow of “beautiful” Ploy (Green Ausadaporn Siriwattanakul) throughout her high school years. One day, she meets Naii (Yong Armchair), a handsome young man who has also gone through heartbreak and says that he has seen visions of Ploy in the future.

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Based on the 2019 Korean drama “VIP,” “VIP Thailand” tells the story that unfolds when Rin (Pooklook Fonthip Watcharatrakul), who seems to have it all, receives an anonymous text message claiming that her dashing and equally successful husband Pakawat (Pong Nawat Kulrattanarak) is having an affair with a coworker.

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Rarin (Mashannoad Suvanamas), an up-and-coming fashion designer, draws creative inspiration from a mysterious male voice she hears only when it rains. Tanthai (Naphat Vikairungroj), a renowned model and actor, finds the same supernatural connection frustrating. When their professional paths unexpectedly intersect during a project in the rainy season, they discover that the enigmatic voice belongs to each other.

Watch “Voice in the Rain”:

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Based on a Chinese novel by Ding Mo, “When a Snail Falls in Love” is a Thai crime drama that unfolds as rookie police psychologist Vita (Baitoei Zuvapit Traipornworakit) works together with head investigator Prach (Bie Thassapak Hsu) to solve a serial murder case while dealing with their romantic feelings.

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Adopted as a child, Sira (Push Puttichai Kasetsin) became the vice president of the family company, but he is a terrible neat freak who avoids approaching people unless he absolutely has to. This proves problematic when he has to work with Kitika (Mai Davika Hoorne), a skilled but messy designer. As Sira and Kitika get to know each other, they start to develop romantic feelings for each other despite their differences.

Watch “You Are My Heartbeat”:

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More masterlists and recommendations to check out: