45+ Rom-Com Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

It’s here—Soompi’s ultimate rom-com masterlist for the past year!

2025 delivered another unforgettable year of Korean dramas, packed with romance, laughter, and irresistible chemistry. From lighthearted banter to swoon-worthy kiss scenes, this masterlist brings together all the rom-com dramas from the past year (although many of these dramas fit into other genres as well).

Includes dramas that premiered in 2024 and ended in 2025 as well as dramas that premiered in 2025 and are set to end in 2026.

Korean Title: “다리미 패밀리”

Cast: Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok, Park Ji Young, Shin Hyun Joon, Kim Hye Eun, Choi Tae Joon, Yang Hye Ji

Broadcast Period: September 28, 2024 – January 26

Number of Episodes: 36

“Iron Family” is a dark comedy about the Cheongnyeom Laundry family and their youngest daughter Lee Da Rim (Geum Sae Rok), who has an illness that narrows her vision, as she reunites with Seo Kang Joo (Kim Jung Hyun) from college.

Korean Title: “결혼하자 맹꽁아!”

Cast: Park Ha Na, Park Sang Nam, Yang Mi Kyung, Choi Jae Sung, Kim Sa Kwon, Lee Yeon Doo

Broadcast Period: October 7, 2024 – April 8

Number of Episodes: 125

A family drama that portrays different stages of marriage including divorce and remarriage, “My Merry Marriage” follows the story of fashion designer Maeng Gong Hee (Park Ha Na) as she gets entangled with her childhood friend Gu Dan Soo (Park Sang Nam).





“Sorry Not Sorry”

Korean Title: “오늘도 지송합니다”

Cast: Jun So Min, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hui Ryoung, Choi Daniel, Kim Moo Joon

Broadcast Period: December 5, 2024 – February 27

Number of Episodes: 12

“Sorry Not Sorry” tells the story of Ji Song Yi (Jun So Min), a single woman who abruptly breaks off her engagement. As she struggles to pay off her newlywed home loan, she faces challenges while trying to make ends meet in a new city, working various part-time jobs.





Korean Title: “수상한 그녀”

Cast: Kim Hae Sook, Jung Zi So, Jin Young, Chae Won Bin

Broadcast Period: December 18, 2024 – January 23

Number of Episodes: 12

A remake of the film “Miss Granny,” “Who Is She!” is a music romance drama about Oh Mal Soon (Kim Hae Sook), a woman in her 70s, who suddenly transforms into 20-year-old Oh Doo Ri (Jung Zi So) and gets a second chance at living out her dreams.





Korean Title: “체크인 한양”

Cast: Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Jaechan

Broadcast Period: December 21, 2024 – February 9

Number of Episodes: 16

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, “Check in Hanyang” is a historical romance drama that depicts the growth and love stories of Lee Eun Ho (Bae In Hyuk), Hong Duk Soo (Kim Ji Eun), Cheon Jun Hwa (Jung Gun Joo), and Ko Soo Ra (Jaechan) who work at the largest inn in Joseon.

“When the Stars Gossip”

Korean Title: “별들에게 물어봐”

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun

Broadcast Period: January 4 – February 23

Number of Episodes: 16

“When the Stars Gossip” tells the unlikely love story of Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), who works at a zero-gravity space station, and Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), a tourist at the space station who has arrived with a secret mission.





Korean Title: “독수리 5형제를 부탁해!”

Cast: Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Jae Wook, Choi Dae Chul, Kim Dong Wan, Yoon Bak, Lee Seok Gi

Broadcast Period: February 1 – August 3

Number of Episodes: 54

“For Eagle Brothers” tells the story of the five brothers of the traditional brewery Eagle Brewery and their eldest sister-in-law Ma Kwang Sook (Uhm Ji Won), who suddenly becomes the head of the family after her husband’s unexpected death just 10 days into their marriage.

“Newtopia”

Korean Title: “뉴토피아”

Cast: Park Jeong Min, Jisoo, Im Seong Jae, Kim Jun Han, Kang Young Seok, Lee Hak Joo, Tang Jun Sang

Broadcast Period: February 7 – March 21

Number of Episodes: 8

“Newtopia” tells the story of Jae Yoon (Park Jeong Min), who is serving in the military, and his girlfriend Young Joo (Jisoo), as they race through a zombie-infested Seoul to find each other.





Korean Title: “그놈은 흑염룡”

Cast: Mun Ka Young, Choi Hyun Wook, Im Se Mi, Kwak Si Yang

Broadcast Period: February 17 – March 24

Number of Episodes: 12

“My Dearest Nemesis” tells the love story of Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who first meet via their online game characters during their school days, then meet again in real life as boss and employee 16 years later.

Korean Title: “언더커버 하이스쿨”

Cast: Seo Kang Jun, Jin Ki Joo, Kim Shin Rok

Broadcast Period: February 21 – March 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Undercover High School” is a comedy action drama that follows Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who goes undercover as a high school student to track down missing gold.

“A History of Losers”

Korean Title: “찌질의 역사”

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Ryeoun, Jeong Jae Kwang, Jung Yong Ju

Broadcast Period: February 26 – March 19

Number of Episodes: 8

Based on a webtoon written by Kim Poong, “A History of Losers” is a romantic comedy that portrays the growth of four friends who meet as college classmates as they navigate the ups and downs of love and heartbreak.





“The Potato Lab”

Korean Title: “감자연구소”

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Ga Eun, Shin Hyun Seung

Broadcast Period: March 1 – April 6

Number of Episodes: 12

Set in a rural potato research institute, “The Potato Lab” is a romantic comedy about Kim Mi Kyung (Lee Sun Bin), a researcher whose life revolves entirely around potatoes, and So Baek Ho (Kang Tae Ho), a cold pragmatist who joins the institute as a new chief.





Korean Title: “허식당”

Cast: Xiumin, Chu So Jung, Lee Sae On, Lee Soo Min

Broadcast Period: March 24 – April 22

Number of Episodes: 10

“Heo’s Diner” is a fantasy rom-com about the events that unfold when Heo Gyun (Xiumin), a figure from the Joseon era, travels 400 years into present time and unintentionally starts a restaurant.

“The Divorce Insurance”

Korean Title: “이혼보험”

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Da Hee, Chu So Jung

Broadcast Period: March 8 – April 13

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Divorce Insurance” is a romantic comedy about Noh Ki Jun (Lee Dong Wook), an insurance actuary in the innovative product development team at Plus Insurance who has experienced three divorces himself.





Korean Title: “바니와 오빠들”

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Cho Jun Young, Kim Hyun Jin, Hong Min Ki

Broadcast Period: April 11 – May 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“Crushology 101” is a romance drama following the journey of college student Ban Hee Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), who is nicknamed “Bunny.” After her disastrous first relationship ends badly, Ban Hee Jin unexpectedly finds herself entangled with multiple handsome men that suddenly approach her.





“Resident Playbook”

Korean Title: “언젠가는 슬기로운 전공의생활”

Cast: Go Youn Jung, Shin Sia, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, Jung Jun Won

Broadcast Period: April 12 – May 18

Number of Episodes: 12

A spin-off of “Hospital Playlist,” “Resident Playbook” depicts the lives, growth, and heartwarming friendships of OBGYN residents Oh Yi Young (Go Youn Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Sia), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok), and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji) at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center.





Korean Title: “대운을 잡아라”

Cast: Sohn Chang Min, Sun Woo Jae Duk, Park Sang Myun, Lee Ah Hyun, Oh Young Shil, Ahn Yun Hong

Broadcast Period: April 14 – October 3

Number of Episodes: 121

“Good Luck!” tells the turbulent life stories of friends Han Moo Chul (Sohn Chang Min), who is rich, Kim Dae Shik (Sun Woo Jae Duk), who is poor, and Choi Gyu Tae (Park Sang Myun), who wishes to be rich, along with their families.





Korean Title: “귀궁”

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun

Broadcast Period: April 18 – June 7

Number of Episodes: 16

“The Haunted Palace” is a fantasy historical rom-com that delves into the tale of the Eight Feet Tall spirit that bears a grudge against the king, a female shaman who opposes it, and an Imugi (imaginary creature that is able to transform into a dragon upon acquiring a magical jewel).

“Heavenly Ever After”

Korean Title: “천국보다 아름다운”

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Chun Ho Jin, Ryu Deok Hwan

Broadcast Period: April 19 – May 25

Number of Episodes: 12

“Heavenly Ever After” is a transcendent romance about Lee Hae Sook (Kim Hye Sook), a woman who reunites with her husband Go Nak Joon (Son Suk Ku) as a 30-something version of himself in heaven after death.





Korean Title: “24시 헬스클럽”

Cast: Lee Jun Young, Jeong Eun Ji

Broadcast Period: April 30 – June 5

Number of Episodes: 12

“Pump Up the Healthy Love” is a rom-com drama about Do Hyeon Joong (Lee Jun Young), a passionate and determined gym owner, and Lee Mi Ran (Jeong Eun Ji), a gym newbie with barely any muscle who turns to working out to reboot her life after facing setbacks.

Korean Title: “사계의 봄”

Cast: Ha Yoo Joon, Park Ji Hu, Lee Seung Hyub

Broadcast Period: May 6 – July 2

Number of Episodes: 10

“Spring of Youth” tells the story of Sa Gye (Ha Yoo Joon), a K-pop band member who is ousted from his group. As he begins college life for the first time, he falls for Kim Bom (Park Ji Hu) and rediscovers his passion for music by joining a campus band.

Korean Title: “금주를 부탁해”

Cast: Sooyoung, Gong Myoung

Broadcast Period: May 12 – June 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“Second Shot at Love” is a rom-com that follows Han Geum Ju (Sooyoung), a self-proclaimed “reasonable drinker” who unexpectedly reunites with her first love Seo Ui Jun (Gong Myoung)—a man who despises alcohol—and decides to take on the challenge of quitting drinking.

“Tastefully Yours”

Korean Title: “당신의 맛”

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si, Kim Shin Rok, Yoo Su Bin

Broadcast Period: May 12 – June 10

Number of Episodes: 10

“Tastefully Yours” is a romance drama about chaebol heir Han Beom Woo (Kang Ha Neul) and stubborn chef Mo Yeon Joo (Go Min Si), who have different backgrounds and philosophies about food but wind up running a small restaurant together in Jeonju, where they grow and fall in love.





Korean Title: “노무사 노무진”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon

Broadcast Period: May 30 – June 28

Number of Episodes: 10

“Oh My Ghost Clients” is a comedy-action drama about Noh Mu Jin (Jung Kyung Ho), a labor attorney who can see ghosts, as he partners up with his sister-in-law Na Hee Ju (Seol In Ah) and video creator Go Gyeon Woo (Cha Hak Yeon).





“Good Boy”

Korean Title: “굿보이”

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, Tae Won Seok

Broadcast Period: May 31 – July 20

Number of Episodes: 16

“Good Boy” is a comic action drama that follows a group of young athletes who become police officers through a special recruitment program. Trading their medals for badges, they take on a world full of corruption, deception, and injustice.





Korean Title: “남주의 첫날밤을 가져버렸다”

Cast: Seohyun, Taecyeon

Broadcast Period: June 11 – July 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“The First Night with the Duke” is a fantasy romance drama about an ordinary college student whose soul is transported into a minor character in a romance novel, Cha Sun Chaek (Seohyun). After waking up in the world of the novel, she ends up spending the night with the obsessive male lead Yi Beon (Taecyeon).

“Head Over Heels”

Korean Title: “견우와 선녀”

Cast: Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, Chu Ja Hyun

Broadcast Period: June 23 – July 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Head Over Heels” is a fantasy romance about Park Seong A, a high school student who leads a double life as a shaman by night, who tries to rescue her first love Bae Gyeon U (Choo Young Woo) from his predestined death.





Korean Title: “내 여자친구는 상남자”

Cast: Yoon San Ha, Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, Chuu

Broadcast Period: July 23 – August 28

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “My Girlfriend Is the Man!” is a rom-com drama about college student Park Yoon Jae (Yoon San Ha) whose girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (Arin) unexpectedly transforms into a man and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon (Yoo Jung Hoo).

Korean Title: “첫, 사랑을 위하여”

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Park Hae Joon, Choi Yoon Ji, Kim Min Kyu

Broadcast Period: August 4 – September 9

Number of Episodes: 12

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old medical student daughter (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

Korean Title: “화려한 날들”

Cast: Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Yoon Hyun Min, Chun Ho Jin, Lee Tae Ran, Ban Hyo Jung, Yoon Joo Sang, Kim Hee Jung, Son Sang Yeon, Shin Su Hyun, Park Jung Yeon

Broadcast Period: August 9 – January 25, 2026

Number of Episodes: 50

“Our Golden Days” is a generational family drama built around the idea that everyone has their own golden era—be it in the past, present, or future. The story explores how people encounter and reflect on those meaningful moments in life.

Korean Title: “금쪽같은 내 스타”

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Song Seung Heon, Lee El, Oh Dae Hwan, Jang Da A, Lee Min Jae

Broadcast Period: August 18 – September 23

Number of Episodes: 12

“My Troublesome Star” is a rom-com about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. With the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), Bong Cheong Ja struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory.

“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”

Korean Title: “폭군의 셰프”

Cast: Lim Yoona, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, Choi Gwi Hwa

Broadcast Period: August 23 – September 28

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama about award-winning French chef Yeon Ji Young (Lim Yoona) who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.





“To The Moon”

Korean Title: “달까지 가자”

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, Kim Young Dae

Broadcast Period: September 19 – October 31

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a novel, “To the Moon” is about the survival of three working-class women Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin), Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran), and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.





“Genie, Make a Wish”

Korean Title: “다 이루어질지니”

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun

Broadcast Period: October 3

Number of Episodes: 13

“Genie, Make a Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens after 1000 years to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a magical lamp.





“Would You Marry Me”

Korean Title: “우주메리미”

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, Bae Na Ra, Shin Seul Gi, Seo Bum June

Broadcast Period: October 10 – November 15

Number of Episodes: 12

“Would You Marry Me” is a rom-com about Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik), the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, and Yoo Mary (Jung So Min), a small business owner, who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home.





“Marie and Her Three Daddies”

Korean Title: “마리와 별난 아빠들”

Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun Hye, Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, Gong Jung Hwan

Broadcast Period: October 13 – March 27, 2026

Number of Episodes: 120

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately portraying the creation of an unconventional family—one built on bonds deeper than blood.





Korean Title: “스피릿 핑거스”

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, Park You Na, Kwon So Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Jin Hyuk, Im Chul Soo, Cha Woo Min, Kang Hye Won

Broadcast Period: October 29 – November 26

Number of Episodes: 12

“Spirit Fingers” is a webtoon-based healing youth romance drama that follows members of a drawing club as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Korean Title: “마지막 썸머”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Gun Woo

Broadcast Period: November 1 – December 7

Number of Episodes: 12

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends, Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun), as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love.

“Nice To Not Meet You”

Korean Title: “얄미운 사랑”

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun, Seo Ji Hye

Broadcast Period: November 3 – December 30

Number of Episodes: 16

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a rom-com about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.





Korean Title: “이강에는 달이 흐른다”

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Sin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Broadcast Period: November 7 – December 20

Number of Episodes: 14

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), who has lost her memory, as their souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

“Dynamite Kiss”

Korean Title: “키스는 괜히 해서”

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Moo Joon, Woo Davi

Broadcast Period: November 12 – December 25

Number of Episodes: 14

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), a team leader who falls in love with her.





“LOVE.exe”

Korean Title: “제4차 사랑혁명”

Cast: Kim Yo Han, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol

Broadcast Period: November 13 – December 4

Number of Episodes: 16

“LOVE.exe” is a rom-com that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), a popular model, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.





“Onion Soup After Hours”

Korean Title: “퇴근 후 양파수프”

Cast: Lee Dong Hwi, Bang Hyo Rin

Broadcast Period: December 14

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “Onion Soup After Hours” is a one-episode drama about a man trying to find out why onion soup, his only source of comfort, was removed from a restaurant menu.





“Cashero”

Korean Title: “캐셔로”

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi

Broadcast Period: December 26

Number of Episodes: 8

“Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.





Korean Title: “아이돌아이”

Cast: Sooyoung, Kim Jae Yeong, Jeong Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin

Broadcast Period: December 22 – January 27, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“IDOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

“Minji, Minji, Minji”

Korean Title: “민지 민지 민지”

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Jin Ho Eun, Kwon Eun Bin

Broadcast Period: December 24

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “Minji, Minji, Minji” is about a class with three students named Minji and the confusion that occurs when a note that says, “I like you Minji -From Minji,” is discovered.





“More Than Stars”

Korean Title: “별 하나의 사랑”

Cast: Lee Joon, Bae Yoon Kyung

Broadcast Period: December 24

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “More Than Stars” is about a 5-star rated man on a dating app who is a strong believer of ratings and gets matched with a woman who is rated 1-star due to a system error.



Which of these rom-com K-dramas did you enjoy the most in 2025?