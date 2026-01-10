40+ Romance Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

2025 has been a heart-fluttering year for K-drama fans!

The K-dramas with romance this past year had us swooning with touching stories of first love and heart-wrenching partings, giving viewers an emotional rollercoaster ride.

If you want a more in-depth look at all the romance dramas of 2025 listed in our full K-drama masterlist, check out our masterlist below for dramas with romantic elements (although many of these dramas fit into other genres as well)!

Includes dramas that premiered in 2024 and ended in 2025 as well as dramas that premiered in 2025 and are set to end in 2026.

“When the Phone Rings”

Korean Title: “지금 거신 전화는”

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri

Broadcast Period: November 22, 2024 – January 4

Number of Episodes: 12

“When the Phone Rings” depicts the romance of Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin), a couple that married because of their families, as they receive a threatening phone call that sparks turmoil in their relationship.





Korean Title: “친절한 선주씨”

Cast: Shim Yi Young, Song Chang Eui, Choi Jung Yoon, Joung Young Sub

Broadcast Period: November 18, 2024 – June 2

Number of Episodes: 126

“Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju” tells the story of Pi Sun Joo (Shim Yi Young), a woman determined to break free from a troubled marriage. Sun Joo dedicates herself to her husband’s success, but she suddenly finds herself divorced after he betrays her.





“The Tale of Lady Ok”

Korean Title: “옥씨부인전”

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Kim Jae Won, Yeonwoo, Sung Dong Il, Kim Mi Sook

Broadcast Period: November 30, 2024 – January 26

Number of Episodes: 16

“The Tale of Lady Ok” tells the intense survival con game of Ok Tae Young (Lim Ji Yeon), who fakes her name, status, and even her husband, and Cheon Seung Hwi (Choo Young Woo), who risks everything to protect her.





Korean Title: “신데렐라 게임”

Cast: Han Groo, Na Young Hee, Choi Sang, Kwon Do Hyoung

Broadcast Period: December 2, 2024 – April 25

Number of Episodes: 101

“Cinderella Game” tells the story of a woman who, after being exploited as a fake daughter by an enemy, becomes consumed by revenge but eventually experiences personal growth and healing as she learns the true meaning of revenge.





Korean Title: “나의 완벽한 비서”

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye

Broadcast Period: January 3 – February 14

Number of Episodes: 12

“Love Scout” is a romance drama about Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a CEO who is fantastic at her job but inept at everything else, and Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk), her highly competent secretary who is great at not only his job but also childcare and housework.

Korean Title: “원경”

Cast: Cha Joo Young, Lee Hyun Wook

Broadcast Period: January 6 – February 11

Number of Episodes: 14

“The Queen Who Crowns” tells the story of Queen Won Gyeong (Cha Joo Young), a kingmaker who dreams of a new world in the early days of the Joseon dynasty and helps her husband Lee Bang Won (Lee Hyun Wook) ascend to the throne.

Korean Title: “모텔 캘리포니아”

Cast: Lee Se Young, Na In Woo, Choi Min Soo, Kim Tae Hyeong, Choi Hee Jin

Broadcast Period: January 10 – February 15

Number of Episodes: 12

“Motel California” is a romance drama about Ji Kang Hee (Lee Se Young), who was born and raised in a rural motel called Motel California, and her first love and childhood friend Cheon Yeon Soo (Na In Woo), as they reunite after 12 years.

“The Scandal of Chunhwa”

Korean Title: “춘화연애담”

Cast: Go Ara, Chang Ryul, Chani, Son Woo Hyeon, Han Seung Yeon

Broadcast Period: February 6 – March 6

Number of Episodes: 10

“The Scandal of Chunhwa” is a historical romance drama that tells the story of Princess Hwa Ri (Go Ara) who, after experiencing the heartbreak of her first love, declares her intention to choose her future husband herself.





“Melo Movie”

Korean Title: “멜로무비”

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, Jeon So Nee

Broadcast Period: February 14

Number of Episodes: 10

“Melo Movie” is a romantic drama that captures the film-like journey of uncertain thirty-something young adults Ko Gyeom (Choi Woo Shik), Kim Mu Bee (Park Bo Young), Hong Si Jun (Lee Jun Young), and Son Ju A (Jeon So Nee) who yearn for both love and dreams.





Korean Title: “마녀”

Cast: Park Jinyoung, Roh Jeong Eui

Broadcast Period: February 15 – March 16

Number of Episodes: 10

Based on “Moving” author Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name, “The Witch” is a mystery romance about Park Mi Jeong (Roh Jeong Eui), who distances herself from the world due to tragedy, and Lee Dong Jin (Jinyoung), who refuses to give up on her.

“Buried Hearts”

Korean Title: “보물섬”

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho, Lee Hae Young, Hong Hwa Yeon

Broadcast Period: February 21 – April 12

Number of Episodes: 16

“Buried Hearts” tells the story of a man who manages to hack a political slush fund account worth 2 trillion won (approximately $1.36 billion) and the man who kills him without knowing he’s been hacked—thus accidentally losing the entire 2 trillion won.





“When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Korean Title: “폭싹 속았수다”

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon

Broadcast Period: March 7 – March 28

Number of Episodes: 16

A story about love and life by “Fight My Way” and “When the Camellia Blooms” screenwriter Lim Sang Choon, “When Life Gives You Tangerines” follows the adventures of “the remarkable rebel” Ae Sun (IU) and “unyielding iron” Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum) through four vibrant seasons on Jeju Island.





Korean Title: “내가 죽기 일주일 전”

Cast: Gong Myoung, Kim Min Ha

Broadcast Period: April 3 – April 17

Number of Episodes: 6

“Way Back Love” is a fantasy romance drama about Hee Wan (Kim Min Ha), who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. A week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo (Gong Myoung) appears before her as a grim reaper.

“First Love”

Korean Title: “퍼스트 러브”

Cast: Eunchan, Jeong Ji Soo, Cha Jun Ho, Hwang Jia, Lee Hyo Je, Chun Ye Ju, Lim Sung Jun, Kim Do Yeon, Park Sang Hoon, Kim Seon Kyoung, Bak Do Ha, Han Se Jin, Jane, Bong Jae Hyun, Lee Chae Eun

Broadcast Period: April 18 – May 23

Number of Episodes: 6

“First Love” is an omnibus music drama with six different stories of first love that take place within the same high school.





Korean Title: “여왕의 집”

Cast: Hahm Eun Jung, Seo Jun Young, Park Yun Jae, Lee Ga Ryeong

Broadcast Period: April 28 – September 19

Number of Episodes: 100

“Queen’s House” is a gripping revenge drama about Kang Hae In (Hahm Eun Jung), a woman who loses everything after believing she had the perfect life—and her relentless fight to reclaim it.





“Dear Hongrang”

Korean Title: “탄금”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah

Broadcast Period: May 16

Number of Episodes: 11

“Dear Hongrang” is a historical mystery romance that follows Hong Rang (Lee Jae Wook), the long-lost son of Joseon’s largest merchant guild, who returns after 12 years with no memory of his past. As his half-sister Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah), who spent years desperately searching for him, becomes the only one to question his true identity, an inexplicable emotional bond starts to form between them.





“Our Unwritten Seoul”

Korean Title: “미지의 서울”

Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung, Ryu Kyung Soo

Broadcast Period: May 24 – June 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Our Unwritten Seoul” is a romantic drama about identical twin sisters Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae (both played by Park Bo Young) who lead completely different lives. After switching identities through a web of lies, they embark on a journey to discover real love and the true meaning of life.





“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun”

Korean Title: “태양을 삼킨 여자”

Cast: Jang Shin Young, Seo Ha Joon, Yoon Ah Jung, Oh Chang Suk, Jun No Min

Broadcast Period: June 9 – December 12

Number of Episodes: 125

“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun” follows the intense journey of Baek Seol Hee (Jang Shin Young), a woman seeking revenge against a powerful conglomerate family for the sake of her only daughter.





“Our Movie”

Korean Title: “우리영화”

Cast: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been

Broadcast Period: June 13 – July 19

Number of Episodes: 12

“Our Movie” tells the poignant love story of Lee Je Ha (Namkoong Min), a film director struggling with an uncertain future, and Lee Da Eum (Jeon Yeo Been), an aspiring actress who is suffering from a terminal illness.





Korean Title: “청담국제고등학교 2”

Cast: Lee Eun Saem, Kim Ye Rim, Kim Min Kyu, Lee Jong Hyuk, Park Si Woo, Won Gyu Bin

Broadcast Period: July 3 – August 1

Number of Episodes: 10

A high school thriller drama, Season 1 of “BITCH X RICH” followed Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) as she transferred to an elite high school and met Baek Jena (Kim Ye Rim), the queen of the school’s most powerful clique Diamond 6. New characters shake up the hierarchy in Season 2, igniting an even fiercer power struggle within Diamond 6.

Korean Title: “서초동”

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Mun Ka Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, Im Seong Jae

Broadcast Period: July 5 – August 10

Number of Episodes: 12

“Law and The City” follows five associate attorneys—Ahn Ju Hyeong (Lee Jong Suk), Kang Hui Ji (Mun Ka Young), Cho Chang Won (Kang You Seok), Bae Mun Jeong (Ryu Hye Young), and Ha Sang Gi (Im Seong Jae)—as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of their daily lives while commuting each day to the bustling legal district of Seocho.

“The Nice Guy”

Korean Title: “착한 사나이”

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung

Broadcast Period: July 18 – August 29

Number of Episodes: 14

“The Nice Guy” is a noir drama about Park Seok Chul (Lee Dong Wook), the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family with an unexpectedly pure heart, and his first love Kang Mi Young (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who dreams of becoming a singer.





Korean Title: “여행을 대신해 드립니다”

Cast: Gong Seung Yeon, Yu Jun Sang, Kim Jae Yeong, Hong Soo Hyun

Broadcast Period: August 2 – August 31

Number of Episodes: 10

Based on a bestselling Japanese novel, “My Lovely Journey” tells the story of former idol-turned-travel reporter Kang Yeo Reum (Gong Seung Yeon) who has never been the center of attention in her life. As she takes on travel assignments on behalf of others, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Korean Title: “마이 유스”

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Ju Myoung, Seo Ji Hun

Broadcast Period: September 5 – October 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“My Youth” is a romance drama that tells the story of Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki), a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

“Tempest”

Korean Title: “북극성”

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won

Broadcast Period: September 10 – October 1

Number of Episodes: 9

“Tempest” follows the story of Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.





“You and Everything Else”

Korean Title: “은중과 상연”

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo

Broadcast Period: September 12

Number of Episodes: 15

“You and Everything Else” tells the story of two lifelong friends, Eun Jung (Kim Go Eun) and Sang Yeon (Park Ji Hyun), whose relationship is filled with love, admiration, jealousy, and even resentment. Deeply intertwined, their bonds are marked by emotional highs and lows.





Korean Title: “백번의 추억”

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, Heo Nam Jun

Broadcast Period: September 13 – October 19

Number of Episodes: 12

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

“A Graceful Liar”

Korean Title: “친밀한 리플리”

Cast: Lee Shi Ah, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Seung Yeon, Choi Jong Hwan, Park Chul Ho, Seol Jung Hwan

Broadcast Period: September 22 – February 20, 2026

Number of Episodes: 103

“A Graceful Liar” is about Cha Jung Won (Lee Shi Ah) and her birth mother Han Hye Ra (Lee Il Hwa), who becomes her stepmother-in-law, as they begin a battle of lies in order to win over the Geonhyang family.





Korean Title: “착한 여자 부세미”

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Jin Young

Broadcast Period: September 29 – November 4

Number of Episodes: 12

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Yeong Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around but is forced to live under a new identity Bu Se Mi for three months.

“Mission: The Birthday Invitation”

Korean Title: “내 딸 친구의 엄마”

Cast: Jeon Seong Woo, Park Jin Joo

Broadcast Period: October 8

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of CJ ENM’s short drama project, “Mission: The Birthday Invitation” tells the story of Park Ki Joon (Jeon Seong Woo), a working dad, who runs into his former subordinate Seo Hee Jin (Park Jin Joo). Ki Joon’s daughter tasks him with the mission of getting an invitation to the birthday party of Hee Jin’s son.





“Typhoon Family”

Korean Title: “태풍상사“

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kwon Han Sol

Broadcast Period: October 11 – November 30

Number of Episodes: 16

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.





Korean Title: “친애하는 X”

Cast: Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Yul Eum

Broadcast Period: November 6 – December 4

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” tells the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Korean Title: “이강에는 달이 흐른다”

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Sin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Broadcast Period: November 7 – December 20

Number of Episodes: 14

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), who has lost her memory, as their souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

“No Next Life”

Korean Title: “다음생은 없으니까”

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, Yoon Bak

Broadcast Period: November 10 – December 16

Number of Episodes: 12

“No Next Life” is a comedy about three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As they each take on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.





“Surely Tomorrow”

Korean Title: “경도를 기다리며”

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An

Broadcast Period: December 6 – January 11, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about ex-couple Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An) who cross paths again years later as a journalist covering an affair scandal and as the wife of the man at the center of it.





Korean Title: “되어줄래? 나의 매니저”

Cast: Nonomura Kanon, Ahn Jun Won, Yoon Do Jin, Yang Jun Beom, Nam Min Su

Broadcast Period: December 12 – December 26

Number of Episodes: 6

“Will You Be My Manager?” is about Hirose Hana (Nonomura Kanon), a Japanese exchange student hiding a secret who transfers to an arts high school and becomes entangled with a quartet of heartthrobs from the Acting Department.

“When We Were Wired”

Korean Title: “첫사랑은 줄이어폰”

Cast: Ong Seong Wu, Han Ji Hyeon

Broadcast Period: December 14

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “When We Were Wired” tells the story of Han Young Seo (Han Ji Hyeon), a high school senior ranked first in her class, who comes to face her dreams and love as she meets a student named Ki Hyun Ha (Ong Seong Wu).





“First Man”

Korean Title: “첫 번째 남자”

Cast: Hahm Eun Jung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Yoon Sun Woo

Broadcast Period: December 15 – June 5, 2026

Number of Episodes: 121

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.





“Finding Us”

Korean Title: “늑대가 사라진 밤에“

Cast: Gong Min Jung, Im Seong Jae

Broadcast Period: December 17

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “Finding Us” tells the story of a zookeeper couple on the verge of divorce as they struggle to find a wolf that has escaped overnight.





Korean Title: “러브 미”

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Sea, Chang Ryul, Dahyun

Broadcast Period: December 19 – January 23, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

“My Father’s Funeral”

Korean Title: “아빠의 관을 들어줄 남자가 없다”

Cast: Kim Yoon Hye, Kim Min Chul, Kwon Soo Hyun

Broadcast Period: December 21

Number of Episodes: 1

“My Father’s Funeral” is a one-episode drama for KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track” and is about Soo Ah (Kim Yoon Hye) as she tries to decide if her ex-boyfriend of 10 years of her current boyfriend of 100 days should carry her dad’s casket at his funeral.





“Love’s Grace Period”

Korean Title: “사랑청약조건”

Cast: Jun Hye Jin, Yang Dae Hyuk

Broadcast Period: December 28

Number of Episodes: 1

A one-episode drama for “Love Track,” “Love’s Grace Period” is about a couple preparing for divorce yet planning on living together temporarily due to the terms of their apartment application.





“A Soundtrack Like No Other”

Korean Title: “세상에 없는 사운드트랙”

Cast: Kang Han Na, Kim Min Kyu

Broadcast Period: December 28

Number of Episodes: 1

A short drama for KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “A Soundtrack Like No Other” tells the story of a man and woman who gradually get closer through virtual music within a novel.





Which of these romance K-dramas did you enjoy the most in 2025?


