15 High School Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

Korean Title: “나미브”

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Ryeoun, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Jin Woo

Broadcast Period: December 23, 2024 – January 28

Number of Episodes: 12

“Namib” depicts the meeting of former entertainment agency CEO Kang Soo Hyun (Go Hyun Jung) and longtime trainee Yoo Jin Woo (Ryeoun), who gets kicked out of his agency, as they each head toward their own goals.

Korean Title: “스터디그룹”

Cast: Hwang Minhyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min

Broadcast Period: January 23 – February 20

Number of Episodes: 10

“Study Group” is an action comedy drama about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams.

Korean Title: “선의의 경쟁”

Cast: Hyeri, Chung Su Bin, Kang Hye Won, Oh Woo Ri

Broadcast Period: February 10 – March 6

Number of Episodes: 16

Set at the elite Chaehwa Girls’ High School, “Friendly Rivalry” is a mystery thriller about wealthy and top-ranked student Yoo Je Yi (Hyeri) and the transfer student Woo Seul Gi (Chung Su Bin) who becomes entangled in her classmates’ hidden ambitions.

Korean Title: “언더커버 하이스쿨”

Cast: Seo Kang Jun, Jin Ki Joo, Kim Shin Rok

Broadcast Period: February 21 – March 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Undercover High School” is a comedy action drama that follows Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who goes undercover as a high school student to track down missing gold.

“First Love”

Korean Title: “퍼스트 러브”

Cast: Eunchan, Jeong Ji Soo, Cha Jun Ho, Hwang Jia, Lee Hyo Je, Chun Ye Ju, Lim Sung Jun, Kim Do Yeon, Park Sang Hoon, Kim Seon Kyoung, Bak Do Ha, Han Se Jin, Jane, Bong Jae Hyun, Lee Chae Eun

Broadcast Period: April 18 – May 23

Number of Episodes: 6

“First Love” is an omnibus music drama with six different stories of first love that take place within the same high school.





“Weak Hero Class 2”

Korean Title: “약한영웅 Class 2”

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Yeong, Lee Min Jae, Yoo Su Bin, Bae Na Ra, Lee Jun Young

Broadcast Period: April 25

Number of Episodes: 8

The sequel to “Weak Hero Class 1,” “Weak Hero Class 2” continues to follow the journey of model student Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), who transfers to Eunjang High School, as he struggles to survive in his new environment.

“ONE : High School Heroes”

Korean Title: “ONE : 하이스쿨 히어로즈”

Cast: Lee Jung Ha, Kim Do Wan

Broadcast Period: May 30 – June 13

Number of Episodes: 8

“ONE : High School Heroes” is an action drama that follows Kim Ui Gyeom (Lee Jung Ha), a top student who has long suffered under his father’s oppression, and Kang Yoon Gi (Kim Do Wan), who seeks to use Ui Gyeom’s fighting prowess for his own purpose, as they form the masked vigilante group “High School Heroes.”





“I Am a Running Mate”

Korean Title: “러닝메이트”

Cast: Yoon Hyun Soo, Lee Jung Sic, Choi Woo Sung, Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Bong Joon, Kim Ji Woo

Broadcast Period: June 19

Number of Episodes: 8

“I Am a Running Mate” is a teen political drama that follows Noh Se Hoon (Yoon Hyun Soo), a student who becomes a laughingstock of his school after an unfortunate incident. However, his life takes a sharp turn when he is suddenly nominated as a candidate for vice president in the student council election.





“Head Over Heels”

Korean Title: “견우와 선녀”

Cast: Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, Chu Ja Hyun

Broadcast Period: June 23 – July 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Head Over Heels” is a fantasy romance about Park Seong A, a high school student who leads a double life as a shaman by night, who tries to rescue her first love Bae Gyeon U (Choo Young Woo) from his predestined death.





Korean Title: “청담국제고등학교 2”

Cast: Lee Eun Saem, Kim Ye Rim, Kim Min Kyu, Lee Jong Hyuk, Park Si Woo, Won Gyu Binhw

Broadcast Period: July 3 – August 1

Number of Episodes: 10

A high school thriller drama, Season 1 of “BITCH X RICH” followed Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) as she transferred to an elite high school and met Baek Jena (Kim Ye Rim), the queen of the school’s most powerful clique Diamond 6. New characters shake up the hierarchy in Season 2, igniting an even fiercer power struggle within Diamond 6.

“The Winning Try”

Korean Title: “트라이:우리는 기적이 된다”

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi, Kim Yo Han

Broadcast Period: July 25 – August 30

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Winning Try” tells the story of Joo Ga Ram (Yoon Kye Sang), a former rugby star who falls from grace due to a doping scandal. Years later, he returns to his alma mater as the new coach of its bottom-ranked high school rugby team and leads the underdog squad on a quest to win the National Sports Festival.





Korean Title: “스피릿 핑거스”

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, Park You Na, Kwon So Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Jin Hyuk, Im Chul Soo, Cha Woo Min, Kang Hye Won

Broadcast Period: October 29 – November 26

Number of Episodes: 12

“Spirit Fingers” is a webtoon-based healing youth romance drama that follows members of a drawing club as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Korean Title: “되어줄래? 나의 매니저”

Cast: Nonomura Kanon, Ahn Jun Won, Yoon Do Jin, Yang Jun Beom, Nam Min Su

Broadcast Period: December 12 – December 26

Number of Episodes: 6

“Will You Be My Manager?” is about Hirose Hana (Nonomura Kanon), a Japanese exchange student hiding a secret who transfers to an arts high school and becomes entangled with a quartet of heartthrobs from the Acting Department.

“When We Were Wired”

Korean Title: “첫사랑은 줄이어폰”

Cast: Ong Seong Wu, Han Ji Hyeon

Broadcast Period: December 14

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “When We Were Wired” tells the story of Han Young Seo (Han Ji Hyeon), a high school senior ranked first in her class, who comes to face her dreams and love as she meets a student named Ki Hyun Ha (Ong Seong Wu).





“Minji, Minji, Minji”

Korean Title: “민지 민지 민지”

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Jin Ho Eun, Kwon Eun Bin

Broadcast Period: December 24

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “Minji, Minji, Minji” is about a class with three students named Minji and the confusion that occurs when a note that says, “I like you Minji -From Minji,” is discovered.





