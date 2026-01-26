15+ Historical Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

2025 was filled with a plethora of historical K-dramas!

From sageuks featuring royalty and political intrigue to more recent period dramas highlighting the trials and tribulations of post-modern times, 2025 was filled with historical dramas that transcended the genre, exploring additional elements of romance, fantasy, action, and more.

If you want a more in-depth look at all the historical dramas of 2025 listed in our full K-drama masterlist, check out our historical genre masterlist below!

Includes dramas that premiered in 2024 and ended in 2025 as well as dramas that premiered in 2025 and are set to end in 2026.

“The Tale of Lady Ok”

Korean Title: “옥씨부인전”

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Kim Jae Won, Yeonwoo, Sung Dong Il, Kim Mi Sook

Broadcast Period: November 30, 2024 – January 26

Number of Episodes: 16

“The Tale of Lady Ok” tells the intense survival con game of Ok Tae Young (Lim Ji Yeon), who fakes her name, status, and even her husband, and Cheon Seung Hwi (Choo Young Woo), who risks everything to protect her.





Korean Title: “체크인 한양”

Cast: Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Jaechan

Broadcast Period: December 21, 2024 – February 9

Number of Episodes: 16

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, “Check in Hanyang” is a historical romance drama that depicts the growth and love stories of Lee Eun Ho (Bae In Hyuk), Hong Duk Soo (Kim Ji Eun), Cheon Jun Hwa (Jung Gun Joo), and Ko Soo Ra (Jaechan) who work at the largest inn in Joseon.

Watch “Check in Hanyang”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “원경”

Cast: Cha Joo Young, Lee Hyun Wook

Broadcast Period: January 6 – February 11

Number of Episodes: 14

“The Queen Who Crowns” tells the story of Queen Won Gyeong (Cha Joo Young), a kingmaker who dreams of a new world in the early days of the Joseon dynasty and helps her husband Lee Bang Won (Lee Hyun Wook) ascend to the throne.

Watch “The Queen Who Crowns”:

Watch Now





“The Scandal of Chunhwa”

Korean Title: “춘화연애담”

Cast: Go Ara, Chang Ryul, Chani, Son Woo Hyeon, Han Seung Yeon

Broadcast Period: February 6 – March 6

Number of Episodes: 10

“The Scandal of Chunhwa” is a historical romance drama that tells the story of Princess Hwa Ri (Go Ara) who, after experiencing the heartbreak of her first love, declares her intention to choose her future husband herself.





“When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Korean Title: “폭싹 속았수다”

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon

Broadcast Period: March 7 – March 28

Number of Episodes: 16

A story about love and life by “Fight My Way” and “When the Camellia Blooms” screenwriter Lim Sang Choon, “When Life Gives You Tangerines” follows the adventures of “the remarkable rebel” Ae Sun (IU) and “unyielding iron” Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum) through four vibrant seasons on Jeju Island.





Korean Title: “귀궁”

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun

Broadcast Period: April 18 – June 7

Number of Episodes: 16

“The Haunted Palace” is a fantasy historical rom-com that delves into the tale of the Eight Feet Tall spirit that bears a grudge against the king, a female shaman who opposes it, and an Imugi (imaginary creature that is able to transform into a dragon upon acquiring a magical jewel).

Watch “The Haunted Palace”:

Watch Now





“Dear Hongrang”

Korean Title: “탄금”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah

Broadcast Period: May 16

Number of Episodes: 11

“Dear Hongrang” is a historical mystery romance that follows Hong Rang (Lee Jae Wook), the long-lost son of Joseon’s largest merchant guild, who returns after 12 years with no memory of his past. As his half-sister Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah), who spent years desperately searching for him, becomes the only one to question his true identity, an inexplicable emotional bond starts to form between them.





Korean Title: “남주의 첫날밤을 가져버렸다”

Cast: Seohyun, Taecyeon

Broadcast Period: June 11 – July 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“The First Night with the Duke” is a fantasy romance drama about an ordinary college student whose soul is transported into a minor character in a romance novel, Cha Sun Chaek (Seohyun). After waking up in the world of the novel, she ends up spending the night with the obsessive male lead Yi Beon (Taecyeon).

Watch “The First Night with the Duke”:

Watch Now





“Low Life”

Korean Title: “파인: 촌뜨기들”

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, Im Soo Jung, Kim Eui Sung

Broadcast Period: July 16 – August 13

Number of Episodes: 11

Based on a webtoon, “Low Life” is a crime drama set in 1977 that follows a group of down-on-their-luck country folks as they chase after a sunken treasure ship beneath the sea.





“Aema”

Korean Title: “애마”

Cast: Lee Ha Nee, Bang Hyo Rin, Jin Sun Kyu, Cho Hyun Chul

Broadcast Period: August 22

Number of Episodes: 6

Set in 1980s Chungmuro, “Aema” is a fictional comedy that delves into the fierce realities behind the glitz and glamour of the film industry. It follows the struggles and triumphs of two actresses, Jeong Hee Ran (Lee Ha Nee) and Shin Ju Ae (Bang Hyo Rin), during the creation of the country’s first mainstream erotic film “Madame Aema.”





“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”

Korean Title: “폭군의 셰프”

Cast: Lim Yoona, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, Choi Gwi Hwa

Broadcast Period: August 23 – September 28

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama about award-winning French chef Yeon Ji Young (Lim Yoona) who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.





Korean Title: “백번의 추억”

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, Heo Nam Jun

Broadcast Period: September 13 – October 19

Number of Episodes: 12

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Watch “A Hundred Memories”:

Watch Now





“The Murky Stream”

Korean Title: “탁류”

Cast: Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, Park Seo Ham

Broadcast Period: September 26 – October 17

Number of Episodes: 9

Set in a lawless Joseon era, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue, Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise daughter of Joseon’s top merchant, and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.





“Typhoon Family”

Korean Title: “태풍상사“

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kwon Han Sol

Broadcast Period: October 11 – November 30

Number of Episodes: 16

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.





Korean Title: “이강에는 달이 흐른다”

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Sin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Broadcast Period: November 7 – December 20

Number of Episodes: 14

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), who has lost her memory, as their souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Watch “Moon River”:

Watch Now





“Made in Korea”

Korean Title: “메이드 인 코리아”

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Woo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il

Broadcast Period: December 24 – January 14, 2026

Number of Episodes: 6

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.





More masterlists to check out:

Vote in the poll above to share which historical K-dramas you enjoyed in 2025, and stay tuned for more masterlists on other genres!