15+ Fantasy Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

For K-drama fans catching up on last year’s releases, we’ve put together masterlists of 2025 K-dramas organized by genre. Below is a roundup of 2025 K-dramas featuring fantasy elements, from time travel and extraordinary powers to soul-swaps!

Includes dramas that premiered in 2024 and ended in 2025 as well as dramas that premiered in 2025 and are set to end in 2026.

“Newtopia”

Korean Title: “뉴토피아”

Cast: Park Jeong Min, Jisoo, Im Seong Jae, Kim Jun Han, Kang Young Seok, Lee Hak Joo, Tang Jun Sang

Broadcast Period: February 7 – March 21

Number of Episodes: 8

“Newtopia” tells the story of Jae Yoon (Park Jeong Min), who is serving in the military, and his girlfriend Young Joo (Jisoo), as they race through a zombie-infested Seoul to find each other.





Korean Title: “허식당”

Cast: Xiumin, Chu So Jung, Lee Sae On, Lee Soo Min

Broadcast Period: March 24 – April 22

Number of Episodes: 10

“Heo’s Diner” is a fantasy rom-com about the events that unfold when Heo Gyun (Xiumin), a figure from the Joseon era, travels 400 years into present time and unintentionally starts a restaurant.

Watch “Heo’s Diner”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “내가 죽기 일주일 전”

Cast: Gong Myoung, Kim Min Ha

Broadcast Period: April 3 – April 17

Number of Episodes: 6

“Way Back Love” is a fantasy romance drama about Hee Wan (Kim Min Ha), who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. A week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo (Gong Myoung) appears before her as a grim reaper.

Watch “Way Back Love”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “귀궁”

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun

Broadcast Period: April 18 – June 7

Number of Episodes: 16

“The Haunted Palace” is a fantasy historical rom-com that delves into the tale of the Eight Feet Tall spirit that bears a grudge against the king, a female shaman who opposes it, and an Imugi (imaginary creature that is able to transform into a dragon upon acquiring a magical jewel).

Watch “The Haunted Palace”:

Watch Now





“Heavenly Ever After”

Korean Title: “천국보다 아름다운”

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Chun Ho Jin, Ryu Deok Hwan

Broadcast Period: April 19 – May 25

Number of Episodes: 12

“Heavenly Ever After” is a transcendent romance about Lee Hae Sook (Kim Hye Sook), a woman who reunites with her husband Go Nak Joon (Son Suk Ku) as a 30-something version of himself in heaven after death.





Korean Title: “노무사 노무진”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon

Broadcast Period: May 30 – June 28

Number of Episodes: 10

“Oh My Ghost Clients” is a comedy-action drama about Noh Mu Jin (Jung Kyung Ho), a labor attorney who can see ghosts, as he partners up with his sister-in-law Na Hee Ju (Seol In Ah) and video creator Go Gyeon Woo (Cha Hak Yeon).





Korean Title: “남주의 첫날밤을 가져버렸다”

Cast: Seohyun, Taecyeon

Broadcast Period: June 11 – July 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“The First Night with the Duke” is a fantasy romance drama about an ordinary college student whose soul is transported into a minor character in a romance novel, Cha Sun Chaek (Seohyun). After waking up in the world of the novel, she ends up spending the night with the obsessive male lead Yi Beon (Taecyeon).

Watch “The First Night with the Duke”:

Watch Now





“Head Over Heels”

Korean Title: “견우와 선녀”

Cast: Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, Chu Ja Hyun

Broadcast Period: June 23 – July 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Head Over Heels” is a fantasy romance about Park Seong A, a high school student who leads a double life as a shaman by night, who tries to rescue her first love Bae Gyeon U (Choo Young Woo) from his predestined death.





“S LINE”

Korean Title: “S라인”

Cast: Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, Arin, Lee Eun Saem

Broadcast Period: July 11 – July 25

Number of Episodes: 6

“S LINE” is a webtoon-based fantasy thriller in which red lines suddenly appear above people’s heads, connecting them to people with whom they have had physical relationships and thus revealing sensitive personal information overnight.





Korean Title: “내 여자친구는 상남자”

Cast: Yoon San Ha, Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, Chuu

Broadcast Period: July 23 – August 28

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “My Girlfriend Is the Man!” is a rom-com drama about college student Park Yoon Jae (Yoon San Ha) whose girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (Arin) unexpectedly transforms into a man and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon (Yoo Jung Hoo).

Watch “My Girlfriend Is the Man!”:

Watch Now





“Twelve”

Korean Title: “트웰브”

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Phil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, Regina Lei

Broadcast Period: August 23 – September 14

Number of Episodes: 8

Inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of the East, “Twelve” tells the story of 12 angels living in the human world in human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. Long ago, the angels barely managed to seal the forces of evil in the gates of hell through their sacrifice, bringing peace. However, with the evil spirits awakening, chaos returns.





“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”

Korean Title: “폭군의 셰프”

Cast: Lim Yoona, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, Choi Gwi Hwa

Broadcast Period: August 23 – September 28

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama about award-winning French chef Yeon Ji Young (Lim Yoona) who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.





“Genie, Make a Wish”

Korean Title: “다 이루어질지니”

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun

Broadcast Period: October 3

Number of Episodes: 13

“Genie, Make a Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens after 1000 years to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a magical lamp.





Korean Title: “이강에는 달이 흐른다”

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Sin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Broadcast Period: November 7 – December 20

Number of Episodes: 14

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), who has lost her memory, as their souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Watch “Moon River”:

Watch Now





“Cashero”

Korean Title: “캐셔로”

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi

Broadcast Period: December 26

Number of Episodes: 8

“Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

